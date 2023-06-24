Home Nation

Not a face but public issues to dominate 2024 polls: Tejashwi Yadav

"Our goal is to unite the country. The next election would take place not for one person but it is an election of the people," Yadav said.

Published: 24th June 2023 03:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2023 03:43 PM   |  A+A-

Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister

FILE - Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav. (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

PATNA: Buoyed by the success of the Opposition's meet where 20 odd like-minded parties met on a common platform in Patna, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday said that the 2024 Lok Sabha polls will not be contested on the face of one person but on the issues faced by common people.

Hailing the rich heritage of his state, he said Bihar is the birthplace of democracy and a number of movements started here.

"Bihar is the birthplace of democracy where big movements have taken place. It was his state that had taken the initiative to show direction to the country during the emergency. Today, when the country is faced with a similar situation, the coming together of top leaders from Kashmir to Kanyakumari in Patna for the Opposition meet was a big thing. We did not assemble here for ourselves but have united to fight for the cause of the common man and to defeat fascist forces," Yadav said.

"Our goal is to unite the country. The next election would take place not for one person but it is an election of the people," Yadav said.

Asked whether Arvind Kejriwal is not pleased with the meeting, Yadav said that no one is dissatisfied.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Opposition meet Tejashwi Yadav 2024 Lok Sabha polls
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp