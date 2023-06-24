Opposition meet in Patna a photo session: Amit Shah

Fayaz Wani and Bijoy Pradhan By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR/BHUBANESWAR: Terming the Opposition meet in Patna as a “photo session”, Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said that the unity is not possible and even if it materialises the BJP will still win more than 300 seats in the next general election and Narendra Modi will become the Prime Minister for the third time.

Addressing a public rally in Jammu, he said, “Unlike Rs 12 lakh crore scam of the UPA government, there have been no allegations of corruption in the Modi government in the last nine years.” Asserting that revocation of Article 370 has brought development and progress in J&K, Shah said, “In 47 months since the abrogation of Article 370, there have been only 32 calls for shutdown, bandhs and stone-pelting have dropped by 90%.”

Attacking Rahul Gandhi, Shah said, “Rahul baba has the habit of criticising, be it abrogation of Article 370, construction of Ram temple or ban on triple talaq.” Meanwhile, BJP national president JP Nadda, addressing a rally at Kalahandi district in Odisha, termed the meeting of Opposition parties in Patna as a desperate attempt to gain power despite stark contradictions within their formulations.

Taking a potshot at Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and former CM Lalu Prasad Yadav, Nadda said that the leaders who once fought the Emergency tooth and nail are now welcoming them to their doorsteps in an attempt to gain power.

