Poster war between Congress and BJP erupts in MP ahead of Assembly polls

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Posters accusing former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath of corruption surfaced in Bhopal on Friday sparking a war of words between the Congress and the BJP.

The mysterious and ugly war of posters – five months before the assembly polls in the state – started from the Manisha Market area in Bhopal, as QR Code posters bearing state Congress chief Kamal Nath’s pictures and containing the title, ‘Wanted: Corruption Nath’ revived the memories of Congress’s “PayCM” posters which were pasted outside the BJP’s headquarters on the outskirts of Bengaluru, months before the Karnataka assembly polls.

While the Congress accused the BJP of putting up the posters in Bhopal and Rewa districts to defame Kamal Nath, the state Congress chief himself said that CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan's attempts to demean him won't fructify. “MP government is the most corrupt government in the country and Shivraj Singh Chouhan the most corrupt CM. No corruption accusations have been levelled against me in my long political career. I don’t need a certificate of honesty from the BJP government.”

Accusing the BJP of putting up the objectionable posters, Congress leaders led by ex-minister and local MLA PC Sharma reached the Chuna Bhatti police station of Bhopal and demanded that a police complaint be lodged in the matter. With police not lodging the complaint, the Congress team sat on dharna at the police station premises.

Denying any hand in the posters, the state BJP president VD Sharma said, “We’ve nothing to do with these posters, it’s the result of the internal rift in the Congress. Maybe those youths who are fed up with the politics of the dynasty in the Congress have put up these posters. Instead of blaming us, the Congress should put its own house in order.”

Just a few hours later, similar objectionable posters of chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, containing the title, ‘Shivraj Nahi Ghotala Raj’ appeared on the walls at multiple locations, including close to the Vallabh Bhawan, Satpura Bhawan, NO 5 Bus Stop and a shopping mall.

While maintaining that the Congress had nothing to with the posters pasted at multiple locations in Bhopal, state Congress’s media advisor Piyush Babele said, “The common people have given befitting reply to the BJP, who had pasted the posters to demean our leader earlier in the day.”

