UP man kills five family members, friend; dies by suicide

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: A wedding ceremony turned into a nightmare when a man hacked five members of his family and a friend in sleep to death and died by suicide by shooting himself in Uttar Pradesh’s Mainpuri early Saturday.

The man, identified by cops as Shivveer Yadav (28), worked in Noida and had gone to his Gokulpur Arsara village to attend his brother’s marriage.

According to police, Shivveer hacked his newly-wed brother Sonu (21), his bride Soni (20), another brother Bhullan (28), brother-in-law Saurabh (23) and friend Deepak (20) when they were asleep in their house. Deepak had come from Firozabad to attend Sonu’s marriage.

Shivveer also attacked his wife Dolly (24), father Subhash and aunt Sushma Yadav (35), the police said. Later, he shot himself with a country-made pistol near his house and died on the spot. His wife, who was rushed to the district hospital along with his father and aunt, died during the treatment.

Mainpuri SP Vinod Kumar said the police were yet to ascertain the exact motive behind the killings. However, during a preliminary inquiry, it is learnt that Shivveer committed the crime due to a family dispute.

