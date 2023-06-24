Home Nation

Violence in UP's Bhadohi after police try to remove 'illegally' installed Ambedkar statue 

Circle Officer (CO) Bhubaneshwar Kumar Pandey said police used "minor force" to disperse the violent crowd in the Bhadohi police station area.

Published: 24th June 2023 05:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2023 05:22 PM   |  A+A-

A statue of B R Ambedkar

Representational Image: A statue of B R Ambedkar (Photo|PTI)

By PTI

BHADOHI: A group of people on Saturday pelted stones at police personnel when try tried to remove a statue of B R Ambedkar that was allegedly illegally installed overnight, leaving two cops injured, a senior official said.

Circle Officer (CO) Bhubaneshwar Kumar Pandey said police used "minor force" to disperse the violent crowd in the Bhadohi police station area.

A total of 11 people, including three women, were arrested on the spot, the police said.

Pandey said that the Ambedkar statue was installed on a platform on Friday night on the land designated for a pond in Mushilatpur village in the city Kotwali area.

The CO said that on receiving a complaint, senior police and administrative officials reached the spot and asked the locals to remove the statue but they resisted.

When the officials tried to remove the statue, the crowd indulged in stone pelting, forcing the police to use lathi-charge to disperse the protesters.

The injured personnel were taken to hospital, he said.

Tension prevailed in the area and additional police force has been deployed to maintain law and order, the CO said, adding that efforts are on to arrest the others involved in the incident.

Meanwhile, officials have kept the statue at the police station.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
B R Ambedkar Ambedkar Statue Uttar Pradesh
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp