Home Nation

Army personnel forced Muslims to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' after entering J&K mosque: Mehbooba Mufti

The incident allegedly have taken place when Union Home Minister Amit Shah was on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir.

Published: 25th June 2023 11:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2023 12:30 PM   |  A+A-

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti. (File | EPS)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti alleged that a few men from the Indian army stormed into a mosque in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Saturday and forced Muslims to chant 'Jai Shri Ram'. 

“Shocked to hear about army troops from 50 RR storming into a mosque at Pulwama & forcing Muslims inside to chant ‘Jai Shree Ram’,” Mehbooba tweeted.

“Such a move when @AmitShah is here & that too ahead of the yatra is simply an act of provocation. Request  @RgGhai to immediately set up a probe,” the tweet further read.

Mehbooba has tagged @RgGhai ( Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai), who had recently taken over as General Officer Commanding (GoC) of Srinagar-based Army’s 15 Corps.

Omar Abdullah, former Chief Minister and National Conference vice president said the reports of Indian army personnel entering a mosque in Pulwama are deeply distressing.

“It’s bad enough they entered but then forcing people to chant slogans like “Jai Shree Ram” as reported by the locals there, is unacceptable. I hope @rajnathsingh ji will issue instructions for these reports to be investigated in a timely & transparent manner (sic),” Omar tweeted.

The incident allegedly has taken place when Union Home Minister Amit Shah was on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir.

There has been no official statement from the army on the allegations levelled by Mehbooba and Omar so far.

Meanwhile, several Twitter users questioned the authenticity of the tweet and demanded Mufti provide evidence. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mehbooba Mufti Indian army enters mosque Army enters mosque in J&K
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp