Army personnel forced Muslims to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' after entering J&K mosque: Mehbooba Mufti

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti alleged that a few men from the Indian army stormed into a mosque in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Saturday and forced Muslims to chant 'Jai Shri Ram'.

“Shocked to hear about army troops from 50 RR storming into a mosque at Pulwama & forcing Muslims inside to chant ‘Jai Shree Ram’,” Mehbooba tweeted.

“Such a move when @AmitShah is here & that too ahead of the yatra is simply an act of provocation. Request @RgGhai to immediately set up a probe,” the tweet further read.

Shocked to hear about army troops from 50 RR storming into a mosque at Pulwama & forcing muslims inside to chant ‘Jai Shree Ram’. Such a move when @AmitShah is here & that too ahead of yatra is simply an act of provocation. Request @RgGhai to immediately set up a probe. — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) June 24, 2023

Mehbooba has tagged @RgGhai ( Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai), who had recently taken over as General Officer Commanding (GoC) of Srinagar-based Army’s 15 Corps.

Omar Abdullah, former Chief Minister and National Conference vice president said the reports of Indian army personnel entering a mosque in Pulwama are deeply distressing.

“It’s bad enough they entered but then forcing people to chant slogans like “Jai Shree Ram” as reported by the locals there, is unacceptable. I hope @rajnathsingh ji will issue instructions for these reports to be investigated in a timely & transparent manner (sic),” Omar tweeted.

Reports of security force personnel entering a mosque in Zadoora in Pulwama are deeply distressing. It’s bad enough they entered but then forcing people to chant slogans like “Jai Shree Ram” as reported by the locals there, is unacceptable. I hope @rajnathsingh ji will issue… pic.twitter.com/POyuN3srA3 — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) June 25, 2023

The incident allegedly has taken place when Union Home Minister Amit Shah was on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir.

There has been no official statement from the army on the allegations levelled by Mehbooba and Omar so far.

Meanwhile, several Twitter users questioned the authenticity of the tweet and demanded Mufti provide evidence.

