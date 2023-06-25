Home Nation

Assam floods: NDRF rescues over 120 people

Over four lakh people have been hit by the deluge across nine districts of the state, even though water levels started to recede on Sunday.

Published: 25th June 2023 09:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2023 09:19 PM

This undated photograph provided by National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) shows NDRF personnel rescuing flood affected people in north eastern Assam state, India. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: More than 120 people were rescued and shifted to safer places in Assam by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) which has deployed ten teams to undertake flood relief operations in the state, an official said on Sunday.

"A total of ten teams have been deployed in Assam that are conducting rescue and evacuation from low-lying areas. So far, 123 persons and several cattle have been shifted to safer places," an NDRF spokesperson said in an update issued at 6:30 pm.

Each NDRF team has about 35-40 rescuers.

The spokesperson said these teams are also assisting the local authorities in distribution of relief material.

The situation is currently under control and the teams are carrying out reconnaissance of the low-lying areas, he said.

ALSO READ: Flood situation in Assam remains grim; around 5 lakh affected

So far, three persons have lost their lives in this year's first wave of flood in different parts of the state, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said.

According to an ASDMA report, over 4,07,700 people are impacted by the deluge in nine districts of Baksa, Barpeta, Darrang, Dhubri, Goalpara, Kamrup, Lakhimpur, Nalbari and Udalguri.

