Dark days of Emergency unforgettable period in India's history: PM Modi

By PTI

NEW DELHI: On the anniversary of the 1975 Emergency, BJP leaders on Sunday went on a tweeting spree to turn the table on the Congress which has been accusing the Narendra Modi government of suppressing dissent, stifling democracy, and curbing freedom of speech in the country.

On June 25, 1975, the Indira Gandhi-led Congress government imposed an Emergency, which lasted for the next 21 months, during which fundamental rights of the people were provisionally suspended and curbs were put on the press.

"I pay homage to all those courageous people who resisted the Emergency and worked to strengthen our democratic spirit. The dark days of Emergency remain an unforgettable period in our history, totally opposite to the values our Constitution celebrates," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a tweet.

I pay homage to all those courageous people who resisted the Emergency and worked to strengthen our democratic spirit. The #DarkDaysOfEmergency remain an unforgettable period in our history, totally opposite to the values our Constitution celebrates. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 25, 2023

Union Home Minister Amit Shah alleged that the imposition of Emergency was a "selfish" power struggle and continues to remain a symbol of Congress' "dictatorial mentality".

"On this day in 1975, a family imposed an Emergency in the country, taking away the rights of the people and killing democracy, fearing losing power from their hands. Imposition of Emergency for selfish power struggle is a symbol of Congress' dictatorial mentality and an indelible taint on the party," Shah said in a tweet in Hindi.

आज ही के दिन 1975 में एक परिवार ने अपने हाथ से सत्ता निकलने के डर से जनता के अधिकारों को छीन व लोकतंत्र की हत्या कर देश पर आपातकाल थोपा था।



अपने सत्ता-स्वार्थ के लिए लगाया गया आपातकाल, कांग्रेस की तानाशाही मानसिकता का प्रतीक और कभी न मिटने वाला कलंक है। उस कठिन समय में अनेक… pic.twitter.com/oRtRa78ThQ — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 25, 2023

Shah said that lakhs of people struggled to revive democracy facing many tortures, "I heartily salute all those patriots."

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said the days of Emergency were a "defining political experience" of his generation and "a lifelong lesson.

"On the anniversary of the declaration of Emergency, recall those dark days and how the nation overcame this challenge," Jaishankar tweeted, adding, "It was the defining political experience of my generation and a lifelong lesson to strengthen our democratic fabric."

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tweeted newspaper clippings to remind her followers about the press' struggle against curbs on it and the freedom of speech during the Emergency.

"Media protested curbing the freedom of speech and Press freedom under the Emergency. Power-hungry Congress muzzled the media, jailed the entire opposition and amended the constitution unilaterally," she said in her tweet.

The Congress serves the dynasty and not the people of India, Sitharaman said.

ALSO READ | Those jailed during Emergency recall days of 'fear, uncertainty'

BJP chief J P Nadda in a tweet in Hindi said the Congress' "ruthlessness left behind even the tyranny of hundreds of years of foreign rule".

"I bow down to all the patriots who fought for the establishment of democracy in such difficult times enduring immense tortures," he added.

Union Minister Smriti Irani tweeted a five-minute video with the hashtag #DarkDaysOfEmergency, which narrates the events leading to 'The Emergency', and alleged brutalities by the Congress government during the period.

ALSO READ | 48 years on, trauma of Emergency is still fresh in memory of many

"Torture, imprisonment, murder, stifling the voice of free press - 25th June 1975 symbolises all that and more. Lest you forget, what the Emergency imposed on India and Indians entailed; do watch this video & see what the Congress party is capable of! #DarkDaysOfEmergency," the minister tweeted.

Torture , imprisonment, murder , stifling the voice of free press - 25 th June 1975 symbolises all that and more. Lest you forget what the Emergency imposed on India and Indians entailed ; do watch this video & see what the Congress party is capable of ! #DarkDaysOfEmergency pic.twitter.com/kBlGbcKBSR — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) June 25, 2023

