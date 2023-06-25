Home Nation

Dark days of Emergency unforgettable period in India's history: PM Modi

On June 25, 1975, the Indira Gandhi-led Congress government imposed an Emergency, which lasted for the next 21 months, during which fundamental rights of the people were provisionally suspended.

Published: 25th June 2023 05:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2023 05:12 PM   |  A+A-

PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: On the anniversary of the 1975 Emergency, BJP leaders on Sunday went on a tweeting spree to turn the table on the Congress which has been accusing the Narendra Modi government of suppressing dissent, stifling democracy, and curbing freedom of speech in the country.

On June 25, 1975, the Indira Gandhi-led Congress government imposed an Emergency, which lasted for the next 21 months, during which fundamental rights of the people were provisionally suspended and curbs were put on the press.

"I pay homage to all those courageous people who resisted the Emergency and worked to strengthen our democratic spirit. The dark days of Emergency remain an unforgettable period in our history, totally opposite to the values our Constitution celebrates," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a tweet.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah alleged that the imposition of Emergency was a "selfish" power struggle and continues to remain a symbol of Congress' "dictatorial mentality".

"On this day in 1975, a family imposed an Emergency in the country, taking away the rights of the people and killing democracy, fearing losing power from their hands. Imposition of Emergency for selfish power struggle is a symbol of Congress' dictatorial mentality and an indelible taint on the party," Shah said in a tweet in Hindi.

Shah said that lakhs of people struggled to revive democracy facing many tortures, "I heartily salute all those patriots."

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said the days of Emergency were a "defining political experience" of his generation and "a lifelong lesson.

"On the anniversary of the declaration of Emergency, recall those dark days and how the nation overcame this challenge," Jaishankar tweeted, adding, "It was the defining political experience of my generation and a lifelong lesson to strengthen our democratic fabric."

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tweeted newspaper clippings to remind her followers about the press' struggle against curbs on it and the freedom of speech during the Emergency.

"Media protested curbing the freedom of speech and Press freedom under the Emergency. Power-hungry Congress muzzled the media, jailed the entire opposition and amended the constitution unilaterally," she said in her tweet.

The Congress serves the dynasty and not the people of India, Sitharaman said.

ALSO READ | Those jailed during Emergency recall days of 'fear, uncertainty'

BJP chief J P Nadda in a tweet in Hindi said the Congress' "ruthlessness left behind even the tyranny of hundreds of years of foreign rule".

"I bow down to all the patriots who fought for the establishment of democracy in such difficult times enduring immense tortures," he added.

Union Minister Smriti Irani tweeted a five-minute video with the hashtag #DarkDaysOfEmergency, which narrates the events leading to 'The Emergency', and alleged brutalities by the Congress government during the period. 

ALSO READ | 48 years on, trauma of Emergency is still fresh in memory of many

"Torture, imprisonment, murder, stifling the voice of free press - 25th June 1975 symbolises all that and more. Lest you forget, what the Emergency imposed on India and Indians entailed; do watch this video & see what the Congress party is capable of! #DarkDaysOfEmergency," the minister tweeted.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP leaders Emergency Narendra Modi
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp