Goods train hits stationary freight coaches in Bengal's Bankura, none hurt

Published: 25th June 2023 10:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2023 10:31 AM   |  A+A-

Locals gather at the site after two goods trains collided with each other that resulted in the derailment of several boggies near West Bengal's Bankura. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: A goods train collided with another stationary freight train at Onda in Bankura district of West Bengal on Sunday morning, a senior South Eastern Railway official said.

No one was injured in the accident, which affected train services in the Adra division of SER for over four hours, he said.

Eight wagons derailed due to the collision, which happened around 4 am, the official said.

Train movement was restored at 8.30 am in the section after urgent repair work was carried out, he said.

The likely cause of the accident was that the driver of the moving goods train overshot the home signal at Onda, which was red, the official said.

The train then went into the loop line, for which the point was set on the tracks, and hit the stationary freight train, he added.

