UP CM Adityanath pays tribute to Ramnath Goenka, names road in Noida after him

By Express News Service

NOIDA: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday called Ramnath Goenka a “shining pole star” of the media world as he renamed a road here after The Indian Express founder and said all should work for press freedom.

Speaking at an event at the office of The Indian Express in Noida, Adityanath recalled June 25, 1975, and termed it a "black day" in the history of Indian democracy, when the nationwide emergency was imposed by the Indira Gandhi-led government.

Adityanath said this at an event at the office of The Indian Express after officially renaming a key road in Noida as 'Ramnath Goenka Marg' after the founder of the publication.

Formerly known as Amaltash Road, the busy route connects Rajnigandha Chowk in Noida's Sector 16 to Sector 12 and comes under the management of the local Noida Authority, which functions under the Uttar Pradesh government. The office of The Indian Express is located on this route.

Adityanath also remembered and paid tribute to those who worked to restore democracy during the Emergency period, which lasted till 1977.

"The day of June 25, 1975, is known as Black Day in the history of Indian democracy. But during that time, India had witnessed the struggle and sacrifices of those who had put their everything on the line to save democracy and the freedom of media. They showed their will to go to any extent to fight for democracy," he said.

The chief minister further said, “Today is an emotional day for me. It is an important day from the point of view of saving democracy. I do not consider this a coincidence that this road had to be named after Ramanth Goenka today only on June 25. It has been 48 years.”

“I say this with full commitment and assure you that for the media, the fourth wheel, the fourth pillar of democracy,we also should get the opportunity to work together for it,” Adityanath said.

NOIDA: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday called Ramnath Goenka a “shining pole star” of the media world as he renamed a road here after The Indian Express founder and said all should work for press freedom. Speaking at an event at the office of The Indian Express in Noida, Adityanath recalled June 25, 1975, and termed it a "black day" in the history of Indian democracy, when the nationwide emergency was imposed by the Indira Gandhi-led government. Adityanath said this at an event at the office of The Indian Express after officially renaming a key road in Noida as 'Ramnath Goenka Marg' after the founder of the publication.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); मुख्यमंत्री श्री @myogiadityanath जी महाराज ने आज जनपद गौतमबुद्ध नगर में इंडियन एक्सप्रेस ग्रुप के संस्थापक स्व. रामनाथ गोयनका जी के नाम पर मार्ग का लोकार्पण किया। pic.twitter.com/fNSZYMriyR — Yogi Adityanath Office (@myogioffice) June 25, 2023 Formerly known as Amaltash Road, the busy route connects Rajnigandha Chowk in Noida's Sector 16 to Sector 12 and comes under the management of the local Noida Authority, which functions under the Uttar Pradesh government. The office of The Indian Express is located on this route. Adityanath also remembered and paid tribute to those who worked to restore democracy during the Emergency period, which lasted till 1977. "The day of June 25, 1975, is known as Black Day in the history of Indian democracy. But during that time, India had witnessed the struggle and sacrifices of those who had put their everything on the line to save democracy and the freedom of media. They showed their will to go to any extent to fight for democracy," he said. जिन लोगों ने लोकतंत्र को रौंदा था, आज उनके साथ समाजवादी पार्टी, राष्ट्रीय लोक दल, जेडीयू और जेपी के अनुयायी कहे जाने वाले अन्य दलों की सांठ-गांठ हो रही है... pic.twitter.com/4DdUk7tqD3 — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) June 25, 2023 The chief minister further said, “Today is an emotional day for me. It is an important day from the point of view of saving democracy. I do not consider this a coincidence that this road had to be named after Ramanth Goenka today only on June 25. It has been 48 years.” “I say this with full commitment and assure you that for the media, the fourth wheel, the fourth pillar of democracy,we also should get the opportunity to work together for it,” Adityanath said.