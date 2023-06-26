Home Nation

Amit Shah briefed on ‘evolving’ situation in violence-hit Manipur

Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a meeting with Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh about the situation on the ground in Manipur, in New Delhi, Sunday, June 25, 2023. (Photo | PTI)

NEW DELHI/GUWAHATI:  Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Sunday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and briefed him about the latest situation in the state and the ‘evolving’ situation as well as changing equations with the community leaders who have been engaged in the ethnic conflict since May 3. This comes a day after Shah chaired an all-party meeting in the national capital to discuss the Manipur situation.

Singh told Shah that he will reach out to all stakeholders.  Shah advised the Manipur leadership to work with more vigour so that there is complete peace. He also assured him that the Centre will take all possible steps to bring normalcy in the violence-hit state.

Manipur MP Leishemba Sanajaoba, Speaker Thokchom Satyabrata Singh, BJP’s national spokesperson and Northeast coordinator Sambit Patra, and Intelligence Bureau chief Tapan Kumar Deka were also present in the meeting, which lasted about 45 minutes. 

