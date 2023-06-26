Home Nation

Centre tells civil servants not to take awards from private bodies

The Union government, in an office memorandum, highlighted that it had observed members of the AIS accepting awards or recognitions from private bodies in disregard of the rules. 

Published: 26th June 2023 08:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2023 08:28 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes only. (Photo | Pexels)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:   The Centre has issued a directive prohibiting civil servants — including officers of the All India Services (AIS) such as the Indian Administrative Service, Indian Police Service, and Indian Forest Service — from accepting awards or recognition from private bodies, institutions or organisations in defiance of government guidelines. 

The Union Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pension has instructed the chief secretaries of all states, secretaries to various government departments, the Ministry of Home Affairs, and the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change to ensure proper implementation of these guidelines, issued on June 22.

The ministry, in an office memorandum, highlighted that it had observed members of the AIS accepting awards or recognitions from private bodies in disregard of the rules.  The government order stated that the practice of granting awards by private bodies and institutes to members of the AIS should not be encouraged, as the government itself has various methods to recognise the merits and services of these officers. Accepting an award from a private body would not be appropriate, it said.

However, the government has allowed AIS members to accept awards after obtaining prior approval from the relevant department’s competent authority or the state government, following verification of the award-giving body’s credentials. 

The directive emphasized that such approval should be granted in exceptional circumstances, such as recognising an officer’s merit for work done outside their government duties or when the government deems an individual officer deserving of a particular award. The Centre clarified that any approved award should not have a monetary component.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IASIPScivil servantsIFC
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp