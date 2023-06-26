Home Nation

First thing PM Modi should do is sack Manipur CM, says Congress chief Kharge

Published: 26th June 2023 01:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2023 01:51 PM   |  A+A-

Manipur CM N Biren Singh

A file photo of Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence on the Manipur violence and said the first thing he should do is sack Chief Minister N Biren Singh if he is really concerned about the state.

No amount of propaganda by the BJP government can cover up its abject failure in handling the Manipur situation, Kharge said.

He said reports indicated Union Home Minister Amit Shah had finally spoken to Modi on the Manipur situation, and added, "For the last 55 days, Modi ji did not say a word on Manipur. Every Indian is waiting for him to speak."

"If Modi ji is really concerned about Manipur, then the first thing he should do is to sack his chief minister," he said on Twitter.

More than 100 people have lost their lives in the ethnic violence between the Meitei and the Kuki communities in Manipur so far.

Kharge went on to add, "No amount of propaganda by the BJP and Modi government can cover up their abject failures in dealing with (the) Manipur violence."

The Congress chief also demanded that the government confiscate weapons "stolen from extremist organisations and anti-social elements."

Suggesting several steps to bring peace to the violence-hit state, Kharge said the government should start talks with all the parties and find a common political path.

"End the blockade with the help of security forces. Ensure the availability of essential commodities by opening and keeping the national highways safe."

"A package of relief, rehabilitation and livelihood for the affected people should be prepared without delay. The announced relief package is grossly inadequate," Kharge said.

On Sunday, Singh briefed Shah here about the "evolving situation" in Manipur and said the state and central governments have been able to control the violence to a "great extent."

Modi on Monday chaired a meeting with senior Cabinet colleagues and officials after returning from State Visits to the US and Egypt.

