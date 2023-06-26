Infiltration up in Jammu and Kashmir; 12 militants killed in 8 days

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: There has been a surge in infiltration attempts from across the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir and 12 heavily armed militants have been killed after troops foiled three infiltration attempts by militants in eight days.

The surge in infiltration attempts began in May and the trend continued in June. Five infiltration bids have taken place along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir during this month. Of the five infiltration bids, three have taken place in Kashmir (two in Machil and another in the Keran sector) and two in the border district of Poonch in the Jammu region.

The troops while foiling these five infiltration bids killed 14 militants --- 11 in Kashmir and 3 in Poonch.

A large cache of arms and ammunition including assault rifles, pistols, IEDs and narcotics were recovered by troops from possession of the slain militants. Five infiltration bids by militants also took place in May. Of these five infiltration bids, two took place in Kashmir and three in the Rajouri and Poonch districts of the Jammu region.

In these five infiltration bids, seven militants were killed. A security official said due to the prevailing political and economic crisis in the neighbouring country, the Pakistan army is trying to push militants into Kashmir to keep the militancy pot boiling in Kashmir to shift focus from internal strife to Kashmir.

He said security men deployed at the LoC and International Border (IB) are at the highest mode of alert to foil any infiltration attempts by militants and give a befitting reply to cross-border ceasefire violations, if any, by Pakistani troops.

In view of the increased threat of infiltration attempts by militants, the counter-infiltration grid components are being strengthened to foil each and every attempt of infiltration by militants from across the LoC.

“The regular review of components of the counter-infiltration grid is being held and it is being strengthened as per the need by adding more security components to detect and foil infiltration attempts at the frontiers,” he said.

Human and technical intelligence is also playing a pivotal role in foiling the infiltration bids and foiling nefarious designs of Pakistan.

