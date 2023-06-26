Kamal Nath had role in Emergency, claims BJP

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: On the 48th anniversary of the imposition of Emergency by the Indira Gandhi-led Congress government, the ruling BJP in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, alleged on Sunday that former state chief minister and current state Congress chief Kamal Nath played an important role in “murdering democracy” in 1975.

“Kamal Nath and former Haryana CM Bansi Lal were the main implementing agencies of the atrocities unleashed by Indira Gandhi and her son Sanjay Gandhi during the 1975 Emergency,” said BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh in Bhopal.

“The democratic voice was crushed, the entire country was turned into a jail for those, including journalists, who raised their voices against the Emergency. Unfortunately, the former MP CM Kamal Nath played an important role along with Sanjay Gandhi in murdering democracy through the Emergency. The 8.5 crore people of MP want to know from Kamal Nath, about the role played by him in the imposition of emergency and the consequent murder of democracy 48 years ago,” state BJP chief VD Sharma said.

While raising the issue of Nath’s alleged involvement in 1984 anti-Sikh riots, BJP national secretary Tarun Chugh said, “A reputed journalist who was present and clicking pictures, while rioters attacked Gurudwara Rakab Ganj in Delhi, has stated before a Delhi court that Kamal Nath was leading a mob of rioters. But to date, neither the Congress nor Kamal Nath, has responded to the statements of the senior journalist made before the court. We want to know from the Congress leadership as well as the MP Congress, about the real face of Kamal Nath in the 1984 anti-Sikh riot case.”

This isn’t the first time that the MP BJP has alleged Nath’s involvement in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. Last month, the same allegations were made by state BJP president VD Sharma as well as MP cabinet minister Vishvas Sarang.

The state BJP chief had even claimed that the CBI and Central agencies will shortly charge the former MP CM in a similar manner as they’ve charge-sheeted Tytler in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case.

Responding to BJP’s allegations about his role in the targeted killings of Sikhs in 1984 in the wake of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s assassination, Nath, while rubbishing those allegations had said last month, “In my 45-year political career, no one has raised a finger against me. The riots happened in 1984, but no FIR has been lodged against me. Even the Commission formed by the erstwhile BJP government at the Centre found me innocent in the entire matter.

Now with nothing left to attack me, BJP leaders, like state party chief VD Sharma, are raising the issue just to cover their own ‘do number ke kaam (shady deeds).”

Meanwhile, two days ahead of Prime Minister Modi’s visit, Kamal Nath said on Sunday, “This poll is about CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Then why are they (BJP) diverting the attention from him through this (PM’s visit)?.”

“PM Modi is coming, later home minister Amit Shah will also come to MP, let them all come here and put their best efforts. We too are putting in our best efforts, but one thing is clear both I and the people of the state are fighting against the BJP,” Nath said.

