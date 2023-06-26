Home Nation

Lost 56 lives in battle with security forces in a year: Maoists in Bengal

The intelligence wings are considering the Maoists’ call to observe the Martyrs’ Memorial Week with utmost priority as there are chances of attacks by the rebel outfit during the period.

Published: 26th June 2023 07:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2023 08:28 AM   |  A+A-

Maoists

Image used for representational purposes (File photo)

By Pranab Mondal
Express News Service

KOLKATA:  Breaking silence for the second time in the recent past, the outlawed outfit CPI(Maoist) claimed to have lost its 56 operatives, including 28 women, in a gun battle with security forces in the past year and gave a call to observe “Martyrs’ Memorial Week” from July 28 to August 3 which has led law enforcing forces to issue an alert.

Describing the BJP as a Hindutva ruler, a statement issued by the rebel organisation’s central committee admitted that the security agency’s technical intelligence system is posing more danger as it has penetrated the rebels’ supply channel using electronic devices.

The intelligence wings are considering the Maoists’ call to observe the Martyrs’ Memorial Week with utmost priority as there are chances of attacks by the rebel outfit during the period. Sources, in the West Bengal intelligence agencies, said that are coming across information about the frequent movement of Maoists in Jungle Mahal, especially along the Bengal-Jharkhand border areas.

Last year, the outfit broke its silence after 11 years and issued a statement saying in the previous year, its 124 armed soldiers were killed during Samadhan-Prahar, an operation to decimate People’s Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA), the armed wing of Maoists, which include a politburo member and a central committee member and 30 women. 

Maoists had also claimed that the outlawed outfit was involved in the massive farmers’ parade in Delhi last year. In the last statement, the CPI(Maoist)’s central committee said, “Technical intelligence is posing more danger. It penetrated our supply channels utilising the electronic device we use and identifying the guerrilla forces, especially our party leadership, through various kinds of trackers. Therefore, our foremost precaution must be to see that the enemy doesn’t know our location.”

The leadership also suggested intensifying political, organisational and “military’ efforts to combat the security forces’ assault. Though the revels are maintaining silence in Bengal’s Jungle Mahal, the backward region in the southern part of the state, the security agencies active here are coming across the frequent covert movement in villages located in dense forests along the Bengal Jharkhand border in Purulia and Jhargram districts. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
West BengalMaoistsCPI(Maoist)
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp