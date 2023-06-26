Lost 56 lives in battle with security forces in a year: Maoists in Bengal

Pranab Mondal By

Express News Service

KOLKATA: Breaking silence for the second time in the recent past, the outlawed outfit CPI(Maoist) claimed to have lost its 56 operatives, including 28 women, in a gun battle with security forces in the past year and gave a call to observe “Martyrs’ Memorial Week” from July 28 to August 3 which has led law enforcing forces to issue an alert.

Describing the BJP as a Hindutva ruler, a statement issued by the rebel organisation’s central committee admitted that the security agency’s technical intelligence system is posing more danger as it has penetrated the rebels’ supply channel using electronic devices.

The intelligence wings are considering the Maoists’ call to observe the Martyrs’ Memorial Week with utmost priority as there are chances of attacks by the rebel outfit during the period. Sources, in the West Bengal intelligence agencies, said that are coming across information about the frequent movement of Maoists in Jungle Mahal, especially along the Bengal-Jharkhand border areas.

Last year, the outfit broke its silence after 11 years and issued a statement saying in the previous year, its 124 armed soldiers were killed during Samadhan-Prahar, an operation to decimate People’s Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA), the armed wing of Maoists, which include a politburo member and a central committee member and 30 women.

Maoists had also claimed that the outlawed outfit was involved in the massive farmers’ parade in Delhi last year. In the last statement, the CPI(Maoist)’s central committee said, “Technical intelligence is posing more danger. It penetrated our supply channels utilising the electronic device we use and identifying the guerrilla forces, especially our party leadership, through various kinds of trackers. Therefore, our foremost precaution must be to see that the enemy doesn’t know our location.”

The leadership also suggested intensifying political, organisational and “military’ efforts to combat the security forces’ assault. Though the revels are maintaining silence in Bengal’s Jungle Mahal, the backward region in the southern part of the state, the security agencies active here are coming across the frequent covert movement in villages located in dense forests along the Bengal Jharkhand border in Purulia and Jhargram districts.

KOLKATA: Breaking silence for the second time in the recent past, the outlawed outfit CPI(Maoist) claimed to have lost its 56 operatives, including 28 women, in a gun battle with security forces in the past year and gave a call to observe “Martyrs’ Memorial Week” from July 28 to August 3 which has led law enforcing forces to issue an alert. Describing the BJP as a Hindutva ruler, a statement issued by the rebel organisation’s central committee admitted that the security agency’s technical intelligence system is posing more danger as it has penetrated the rebels’ supply channel using electronic devices. The intelligence wings are considering the Maoists’ call to observe the Martyrs’ Memorial Week with utmost priority as there are chances of attacks by the rebel outfit during the period. Sources, in the West Bengal intelligence agencies, said that are coming across information about the frequent movement of Maoists in Jungle Mahal, especially along the Bengal-Jharkhand border areas.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Last year, the outfit broke its silence after 11 years and issued a statement saying in the previous year, its 124 armed soldiers were killed during Samadhan-Prahar, an operation to decimate People’s Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA), the armed wing of Maoists, which include a politburo member and a central committee member and 30 women. Maoists had also claimed that the outlawed outfit was involved in the massive farmers’ parade in Delhi last year. In the last statement, the CPI(Maoist)’s central committee said, “Technical intelligence is posing more danger. It penetrated our supply channels utilising the electronic device we use and identifying the guerrilla forces, especially our party leadership, through various kinds of trackers. Therefore, our foremost precaution must be to see that the enemy doesn’t know our location.” The leadership also suggested intensifying political, organisational and “military’ efforts to combat the security forces’ assault. Though the revels are maintaining silence in Bengal’s Jungle Mahal, the backward region in the southern part of the state, the security agencies active here are coming across the frequent covert movement in villages located in dense forests along the Bengal Jharkhand border in Purulia and Jhargram districts.