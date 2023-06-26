Home Nation

Lucknow Diary: Uncivil act on civic body’s Facebook page

The Facebook of Varanasi Municipal Corporation came out with a shocker on Saturday.

Published: 26th June 2023 07:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2023 07:33 AM   |  A+A-

Lucknow diary

Image for representational purpose only. (Express illustrations)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

IIT Kanpur turns rain-maker
IIT-Kanpur has successfully tested a technology based on cloud seeding to induce artificial rain to help the parched regions of the state, especially, Bundelkhand, comprising seven districts including Jhansi, Banda, Mahoba, Lalitpur, Chitrakoot, Jalaun and Hamirpur. On Wednesday, a plane soared to 5,000 feet from the prestigious institute for the purpose of cloud seeding, firing powder spray amid thick clouds, which resulted in rain. Professor Manindra Agrawal of department of Computer Science and Engineering, IIT- Kanpur, who accurately predicted the impact of Covid-19 waves, is supervising this project.

Uncivil act on civic body’s FB page
The Facebook of Varanasi Municipal Corporation came out with a shocker on Saturday. Upon opening the account in the morning for info on property taxes and other utility services, people were ‘welcomed’ by porn videos. When shocked residents lodged a flurry of complaints, the civic body swung into action. After a police complaint, the people at the back end tried to get the account freed from the clutches of hackers. But before they could get success, the video played for a few hours. Varanasi Municipal Commissioner  Shipu Giri confirmed hacking and that required steps had been taken.

Ayodhya airport to take off in October
Ayodhya’s Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram Airport is likely to get operational by October this year. The inauguration will take place almost three months before a grand Ram Temple is dedicated to the people by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. With night and fog landing facilities in place, the DGCA is likely to grant a licence to the ambitious airport for the first phase of operations to the airport.  After they are granted licences, commercial operations can start from the airport. The airport has a runway that is 2,200 meters long. It will be able to handle planes as big as Airbus A 320, ATR-72 and Bombardier private jets.

Namita Bajpai
Our correspondent in Uttar Pradesh
namita.bajpai@ newindianexpress.com

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp