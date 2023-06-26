Lucknow Diary: Uncivil act on civic body’s Facebook page

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

IIT Kanpur turns rain-maker

IIT-Kanpur has successfully tested a technology based on cloud seeding to induce artificial rain to help the parched regions of the state, especially, Bundelkhand, comprising seven districts including Jhansi, Banda, Mahoba, Lalitpur, Chitrakoot, Jalaun and Hamirpur. On Wednesday, a plane soared to 5,000 feet from the prestigious institute for the purpose of cloud seeding, firing powder spray amid thick clouds, which resulted in rain. Professor Manindra Agrawal of department of Computer Science and Engineering, IIT- Kanpur, who accurately predicted the impact of Covid-19 waves, is supervising this project.

Uncivil act on civic body’s FB page

The Facebook of Varanasi Municipal Corporation came out with a shocker on Saturday. Upon opening the account in the morning for info on property taxes and other utility services, people were ‘welcomed’ by porn videos. When shocked residents lodged a flurry of complaints, the civic body swung into action. After a police complaint, the people at the back end tried to get the account freed from the clutches of hackers. But before they could get success, the video played for a few hours. Varanasi Municipal Commissioner Shipu Giri confirmed hacking and that required steps had been taken.

Ayodhya airport to take off in October

Ayodhya’s Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram Airport is likely to get operational by October this year. The inauguration will take place almost three months before a grand Ram Temple is dedicated to the people by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. With night and fog landing facilities in place, the DGCA is likely to grant a licence to the ambitious airport for the first phase of operations to the airport. After they are granted licences, commercial operations can start from the airport. The airport has a runway that is 2,200 meters long. It will be able to handle planes as big as Airbus A 320, ATR-72 and Bombardier private jets.

Namita Bajpai

Our correspondent in Uttar Pradesh

namita.bajpai@ newindianexpress.com

