Passenger arrested for defecating, urinating on Mumbai-Delhi Air India flight

The FIR stated that this misconduct was spotted by the cabin crew and, subsequently, a verbal warning was issued by the cabin supervisor of the flight.

Air India

Representational image of Air India. (File photo | PTI)

By Ujwal Jalali
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a bizarre incident, a man openly urinated and defecated mid-air on an Air India flight that was on its way to Mumbai from Delhi after which the Delhi Police lodged a case under relevant sections of law and apprehended the accused.

According to a senior Delhi Police official, an FIR was registered in the matter under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code after which it began investigating the matter. As per the FIR, accessed by this newspaper, which was lodged on the complaint of the pilot of the Air India Flight AIC 866, the alleged passenger defecated, urinated and spat in the aircraft on row 9 DEF of the aircraft.

“This misconduct was observed by the cabin crew of the flight and subsequently a verbal warning was issued and the passenger was secluded from the surrounding passengers,” the FIR read.

According to the FIR, the situation was also informed to the Pilot-In-Command Capt. Varun Sansare on whose complaint an FIR was lodged and the alleged man was escorted on landing by the security staff. “Further probe is on,” the official added.

