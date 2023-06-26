Railway workers forced to clean toilets with bare hands; NCSK to probe

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Sanitation workers are allegedly forced to clean toilets on trains with bare hands.

A video of a sanitation worker claiming that workers have to clean toilets on trains with bare hands has gone viral and thereby caught the attention of the National Commission of Safai Karamcharis (NCSK).

The Chairman of the Commission M Venkatesan told the media that a proper inquiry will be conducted into the allegation made in the video.

Venkatesan was speaking at a review meeting organised by the Madurai Division of Southern Railway on Monday.

"Manual scavenging in the railways has been completely eradicated. However, a video has gone viral now in which a sanitation worker, with video evidence, claims that the workers have been doing manual scavenging. If the incident is proven right, a case will be registered against the contract company, and legal action will be taken," Venkatesan said.

"They also said the authorities provide them only one pair of gloves per month and don't issue them uniforms," Venkatesan said.

He further said that a few sanitation workers have also aired their grievances relating to their contracts stating that they were denied PF, bonuses, and other benefits. They were being paid a daily wage of Rs 365.

"The Railways department has been giving Rs 600 as the daily wage to sanitation workers. The railway authorities have been asked to conduct a proper inquiry into these issues and bring justice to the workers. They have also been instructed to take action against the contract company, and cancel their contract," he added.

"Employing sanitation workers on a contractual agreement must be discontinued. The state government should come forward to regularise their employment. Tamil Nadu is the first state to have reported the highest number of deaths during manual scavenging. As many as 225 people have lost their lives while cleaning manholes since 1993. In order to bring an end to the issue, the state government must come forward to purchase equipment for cleaning drainage," he said.

He further urged the state government to reconsider the G.O., which states that if a sanitation worker retires from work, the respective vacancy must be filled by another sanitation worker on a contract basis.

"The welfare board for cleanliness workers at present has been functioning without any legal power. It must be converted into a powerful commission in the future," he added.

He further stated that the Railway authorities have been told to conduct awareness programmes on violence against women and provide helpline numbers where they can lodge complaints.

