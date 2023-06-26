Home Nation

'Standing on shoulders of UPA...': Chidambaram's dig at Nirmala Sitharaman

Chidambaram countered Sitharaman's comments made in an article about the achievements of the Modi government in the last nine years.

Published: 26th June 2023

FILE - A collage of former Union Finance Minister in UPA regime P Chidambaram and current Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, used for representative purposes only. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Monday took on Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman over her listing the Centre's achievements, saying that if the Modi government stands tall in some areas, it is because it is standing on the shoulders of its predecessor UPA.

Chidambaram countered Sitharaman's comments made in an article about the achievements of the Modi government in the last nine years. Sitharaman had also criticised the Opposition and said that its role had, sadly, been less in Parliament.

"The Hon'ble Finance Minister has penned an article on the achievements of the Modi Government. Many examples she has cited are true as would be true of EVERY government that has ruled for 5 or 10 years," the former finance minister said on Twitter.

The finance minister has cited five examples of the Opposition taking the government to court and losing the case, Chidambaram noted.

"She is wrong at least in three: The SC had declared triple talaq illegal even before Parliament passed a law. The Article 370 case has not yet been heard by the Court. Numerous cases under the GST laws are pending," Chidambaram argued in his long Twitter post.

The finance minister claims credit for India achieving top ranks in the production of milk, honey, fruit and vegetables, he pointed out and added that these ranks were achieved years ago and "we retain those ranks."

"The Hon'ble FM claims credit for Direct Benefit Transfer. She forgets that Aadhaar was conceived, created and rolled out by the UPA government and the first transfers under DBT were done by the UPA government," Chidambaram said.

The finance minister boasts about the 11.72 crore toilets built. She should read her own government's reports on how many of them are unused and unusable because they lack water, the senior Congress leader said.

"Every government will have achievements to its credit. So does the Modi government. If the Modi government stands tall in some areas, it is because it is standing on the shoulders of the UPA government," Chidambaram said.

"It has been more to disrupt and delay through filing petitions in the courts of law rather than debate and discuss in the House. Over 15 cases, including on the GST, Article 370, vaccination, triple talaq, Central Vista, were vigorously argued only for them to lose in each one of them," she had said.

