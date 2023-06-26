Strategic partnership to boost India-Egypt ties

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India and Egypt on Sunday elevated their relationship to a ‘strategic partnership’ after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi held extensive talks on enhancing political as well as security cooperation between the two countries.

Apart from the pact on strategic partnership, three other MoUs were also inked during PM Modi’s visit to Egypt. “An agreement to elevate the bilateral relationship to a ‘strategic partnership’ was signed by the two leaders. Besides, three memoranda of understanding were signed in agriculture, archaeology and antiquities and competition law,” Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra said.

Notably, Modi was conferred ‘The Order of the Nile’, Egypt’s highest state honour reserved for heads of state, crown princes, and vice presidents who offer humanity invaluable services.

“It is with great humility that I accept the Order of the Nile. I thank the government and the people of Egypt for this honour. It indicates that warmth and affection they have towards India and the people of our nation,” the prime minister said.

The Prime Minister held talks with President el-Sisi at Al-Ittihadiya Palace in Cairo, during which the two leaders discussed ways to enhance political and security cooperation, defence collaboration, trade and investment ties, and scientific and academic exchanges.

They also agreed that the newly established ‘India Unit’ in Egyptian Cabinet would be a useful tool in steering bilateral collaboration.

“My visit to Egypt was historic. It will add renewed vigour to India-Egypt relations and benefit our people,’’ Modi tweeted.

He also invited el-Sisi to attend G-20 Summit in New Delhi in September.

