Third-year medical student dies by suicide in Andhra Pradesh 

The deceased who was a student at the Vishwa Bharathi Medical College, cleared the first two years of his MBBS course with distinction.

Published: 26th June 2023 05:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2023 07:09 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

NAGULAPURAM: A third-year medical student was found dead at Vishwa Bharathi Medical College in Kurnool district, Andhra Pradesh, police said on Monday.

According to the police, Dentepurthi Lokesh, 22, hanged himself around 10 pm on Sunday night in his hostel room at Penchikalapadu village, around 25 km from Kurnool town, where the medical college is located.

"We are not sure why he hanged himself. He stays alone in his room and used a bedsheet to die by suicide," a police official told PTI on Monday.

Police are probing the case from all angles to check if any other issues might have triggered the student into taking extreme steps.

Lokesh's father Brahmananda Rao told police that he did not face any issues and he was not sure as to what might have led to his son choosing to end his life.

Lokesh is a native of Kavali in the Nellore district and was a bright student who cleared the first two years of the MBBS course with distinction.

Police have registered a case and have begun an investigation.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7)

