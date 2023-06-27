After marking Emergency anniversary as ‘black day’, MP hikes MISA pension

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: A day after the BJP observed Black Day to mark the 48th anniversary of the Emergency imposed by the Indira Gandhi-led Congress government, Madhya Pradesh chief minister on Monday announced a hike in the monthly pension of Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA) detainees in the poll-bound state.

Addressing the state-level gathering of Loktantra Senanis (democracy fighters) in Bhopal on Monday, the CM said the monthly Samman Nidhi of MISA detainees will be increased from Rs 125,000 to Rs 30,000. For those who were imprisoned for less than a month, their Samman Nidhi will be increased from Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000.

The fund given to the families of the deceased will also be increased from Rs 5,000 to Rs 8,000. Democracy fighters will have the facility to stay in Madhya Pradesh Bhavan during their stay in Delhi.

“They will be able to stay in district rest houses and other rest houses for two days by paying a 50 per cent fee. Along with this, complete treatment of all kinds of diseases will be provided by the state government. Special instructions are being issued to ensure that they are treated with respect in government offices. Democracy fighters were given Tamrapatra by the state government, those who are yet to receive the Tamrapatra will also be provided immediately. They should not consider themselves alone in any kind of trouble, the state government stands with them,” the CM said.

He also released Ramesh Gupta’s book ‘Main Misabandi – Aapatkal Vyatha-katha - 19 Mahine’ which is based on the bitter memories of the Emergency. The development came just a day after ruling BJP leaders, including national general secretary Tarun Chugh and state party chief VD Sharma, said in Bhopal that state Congress president Kamal Nath had played a key role in implementing the draconian measures of the then PM Indira Gandhi and son Sanjay Gandhi after imposition of emergency in 1975.

