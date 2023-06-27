Home Nation

'BJP won't adopt appeasement, vote bank politics': PM Modi in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh

Party workers are BJP's biggest strength, Modi said, adding that Madhya Pradesh played a significant role in making the BJP the biggest party in the world.

Published: 27th June 2023 01:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2023 04:37 PM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses BJP booth workers at a meeting under the 'Mera Booth, Sabse Majboot' campaign, in Bhopal, Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (Photo | PTI)

By Agencies

BHOPAL: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided it would not adopt the path of appeasement and vote bank politics.

During his visit to Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal, Modi was addressing BJP workers selected from across the country who have made effective contributions in empowering their booths under the party's 'Mera Booth Sabse Majboot' campaign.

"BJP's biggest power is its workers. They have made the party the largest in the country. I thank JP Nadda for organising this event today through which I am able to virtually address around 10 lakh booth workers of the BJP virtually. No such virtual programme has ever taken place in the history of any political party," PM Modi said while interacting with BJP booth workers in Bhopal.

Party workers are BJP's biggest strength, Modi said, adding that Madhya Pradesh played a significant role in making the BJP the biggest party in the world.

"We don't sit in air-conditioned offices and issue diktats, we brave harsh weather to be with people," PM Modi said to the BJP workers.

"The BJP has decided that it won't adopt the path of appeasement and vote bank," he said.

He also said those supporting triple talaq were doing grave injustice to Muslim daughters.

The PM further said the development of villages was a must for India to become a developed country.

Earlier in the day, PM flagged off five Vande Bharat Express trains from the Rani Kamalapati Railway Station in Madhya Pradesh's capital city Bhopal.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
madhya pradesh elections Narendra Modi BJP
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp