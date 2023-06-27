'BJP won't adopt appeasement, vote bank politics': PM Modi in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh

By Agencies

BHOPAL: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided it would not adopt the path of appeasement and vote bank politics.

During his visit to Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal, Modi was addressing BJP workers selected from across the country who have made effective contributions in empowering their booths under the party's 'Mera Booth Sabse Majboot' campaign.

"BJP's biggest power is its workers. They have made the party the largest in the country. I thank JP Nadda for organising this event today through which I am able to virtually address around 10 lakh booth workers of the BJP virtually. No such virtual programme has ever taken place in the history of any political party," PM Modi said while interacting with BJP booth workers in Bhopal.

Party workers are BJP's biggest strength, Modi said, adding that Madhya Pradesh played a significant role in making the BJP the biggest party in the world.

"We don't sit in air-conditioned offices and issue diktats, we brave harsh weather to be with people," PM Modi said to the BJP workers.

"The BJP has decided that it won't adopt the path of appeasement and vote bank," he said.

He also said those supporting triple talaq were doing grave injustice to Muslim daughters.

The PM further said the development of villages was a must for India to become a developed country.

Earlier in the day, PM flagged off five Vande Bharat Express trains from the Rani Kamalapati Railway Station in Madhya Pradesh's capital city Bhopal.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)

BHOPAL: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided it would not adopt the path of appeasement and vote bank politics. During his visit to Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal, Modi was addressing BJP workers selected from across the country who have made effective contributions in empowering their booths under the party's 'Mera Booth Sabse Majboot' campaign. "BJP's biggest power is its workers. They have made the party the largest in the country. I thank JP Nadda for organising this event today through which I am able to virtually address around 10 lakh booth workers of the BJP virtually. No such virtual programme has ever taken place in the history of any political party," PM Modi said while interacting with BJP booth workers in Bhopal.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Party workers are BJP's biggest strength, Modi said, adding that Madhya Pradesh played a significant role in making the BJP the biggest party in the world. "We don't sit in air-conditioned offices and issue diktats, we brave harsh weather to be with people," PM Modi said to the BJP workers. "The BJP has decided that it won't adopt the path of appeasement and vote bank," he said. He also said those supporting triple talaq were doing grave injustice to Muslim daughters. The PM further said the development of villages was a must for India to become a developed country. Earlier in the day, PM flagged off five Vande Bharat Express trains from the Rani Kamalapati Railway Station in Madhya Pradesh's capital city Bhopal. (With inputs from PTI and ANI)