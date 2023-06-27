Centre pitches for FTAs, economic partnerships to boost textile sector

Jitendra Choubey By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Union Textiles Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday advocated free trade agreements with different countries to increase India’s textile presence globally which is less polluting and promotes a circular economy. India has been actively considering the possibility of joining comprehensive economic partnership agreements (CEPAs) and free trade agreements (FTAs) with the United States, the European Union and others. However, civil society organisations termed these FTAs as problematic and they believe such pacts can harm India.

For instance, India is discussing formally joining the US-led trade bloc Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity. Critics say such a deal would impact India’s domestic policy space on agriculture, the labour environment, among others. The Minister said by entering into these agreements, India aims to tap into new markets, and increase exports.

“By entering into these agreements, India aims to tap into new markets, increase exports, and create opportunities for growth in the textile industry,” said Goyal. Speaking at the inaugural function of the 69th India International Garment Fair (IIGF), Goyal said the Indian textile industry has made a mark worldwide with its innovative and attractive products.

“Industry should focus on quality and test their products to comply with quality standards,” said the minister. He also motivated the youth to innovate and develop new technologies to facilitate the production of better-quality products. He said that the IIGF must focus on enhancing quality and professionalism in the textile sector. The Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC), an official body of apparel exporters in India, has organised the garment fair. AEPC facilitates Indian exporters, importers, and international buyers who choose India as their preferred sourcing destination for garments.

The minister noted that the Pradhan Mantri Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel (PM MITRA) Park are being established across seven states of the country with the objective of promoting India’s textile sector in a significant manner. Goyal said PM MITRA Parks will lead to a reduction of logistic costs due to a cluster-based approach to manufacturing and production of quality products with appropriate testing facilities. He emphasised that countrymen deserve the best quality of garments and this should be ensured by all stakeholders. Goyal said India is pioneering sustainable textiles, contributing to a lesser carbon footprint and promoting a circular economy.

The textile sector provides lakhs of livelihood opportunities in the country. India is pioneering sustainable textiles contributing to lesser carbon footprint and promoting a circular economy. Goyal emphasised that our countrymen deserved the best quality of garments, and all the stakeholders should ensure this. He encouraged the industry to focus on quality and test their products to comply with quality standards.

