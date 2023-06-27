Home Nation

Centre to root out drugs, not to allow smuggling through India, says Shah

Shah said, “We have decided that we will not allow any kind of narcotics trade in India nor will we allow any drugs to be smuggled through India.”

Published: 27th June 2023 08:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2023 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

Union Home Minister Amit Shah

FILE - Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo | PTI)

By Amit Mukherjee
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Amit Shah on Monday said that it is the resolve of the Narendra Modi government to make India “drug-free” and not only will it check the narcotics trade in India, but it will also not allow drugs to be routed to the world through India.

Lauding the efforts of the Narcotics Control Bureau, India’s drug regulator, on the occasion of the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, Shah in a video message said that the government has adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards drugs and narcotics and the agency has done a commendable job in the last nine years to curb the drug menace in India and the results of this approach have started coming in.

Shah said, “We have decided that we will not allow any kind of narcotics trade in India nor will we allow any drugs to be smuggled through India.”     He further added, “I fully believe that with coordinated efforts, we will be successful in rooting out the menace of drugs and achieve our goal of a drugs-free India. We will not rest until this fight against drugs is won.”

Shah said that the war against drugs has been continuing and “is being carried out on a war footing” at the national level through appropriate forums. “The effect of our comprehensive and coordinated action is that where narcotics worth only Rs 768 crore were seized in 2006-13, it has now increased almost 30 times to Rs 22,000 crore from 2014-22,” he said. He said cases against drug peddlers have increased by 181 per cent -- from 1,257 cases between 2006 and 2013 to 3,544 between 2014 and 2022.  

The minister also said that besides seizures, India has “also launched a destruction campaign to prevent re-use of seized drugs and six lakh kilogrammes of narcotics have been destroyed in the country since June 2022.

“This reflects the Modi government’s commitment for a drug-free India,” Shah said. The home minister said the success against the narcotics trade has been achieved primarily due to the Modi government’s “whole of government” approach under which policies are being framed with close coordination of different wings of the government.     

While National Crime Bureau has been constantly keeping a strict vigil to bring down drug smuggling in the region, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) established NCORD in 2019 and Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) was formed in the police department of every state.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DrugsAmit Shahnarcoticsdrug smuggling
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp