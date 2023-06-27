Home Nation

Creation of new districts sparks controversy in Rajasthan

There are many areas that are unhappy with their demarcation after the announcement of the new districts. 

Published: 27th June 2023 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2023 08:46 AM

A file photo of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. (Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR:  CM Ashok Gehlot’s decision to create 19 new districts in an election year has become a new reason for controversies in Rajasthan. 

In this sequence, residents of Sambhar-Phulera near Jaipur violently opposed the inclusion of the Dudu district on Sunday. During this, there were two clashes between the police and the villagers. 

Angry villagers threw stones at the police, and in response, the police lathi-charged the villagers. Seeing the seriousness of the matter, CM Gehlot held a long meeting at CM House on Monday to gain the confidence of Congress MLAs and Ministers from the Jaipur district. 

It was decided in this meeting that if Dudu is named as Jaipur Dehat (Rural), the surrounding areas will be ready to join it, and they will have no objection to it. The final decision in this regard is likely to be taken soon.

