Democratic process to begin soon in J&K: Rajnath

“After 370 revocation, we want to ensure normalcy in J&K. We will restore the democratic process in J&K as soon as possible,” Rajnath said.

Published: 27th June 2023 07:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2023 08:46 AM

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during a 'National Security Conclave', at Zorawar Singh Auditorium in Jammu, Monday, June 26, 2023. (Photo | PTI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR:  Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Monday indicated the early restoration of the democratic process in J&K.  He also had a sharp warning for Pakistan, saying if India can eliminate (militants) on this side of the border, it can kill them on the other side also by going across the border if needed. 

“After 370 revocation, we want to ensure normalcy in J&K. We will restore the democratic process in J&K as soon as possible,” Rajnath said while replying to a question during a security conclave at the University of Jammu.

“I cannot say anything about the timeframe of the polls. However, it won’t take much longer; I can say that confidently,” he said. J&K has been under Central rule since July 19, 2018. 

Asked whether the option of a limited war is open if Pakistan again carries out Uri or Pulwama-like attacks, he said, “I think there won’t be a need for it. I think Pakistan will not give us this option.” 

He, however, said, “If India can kill (militants) on this side of the border, it can also kill on the other side by going across the border, if ever the need arises.” 

As for the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, he said it can be lifted only after permanent peace is restored. “I am waiting for the day when there will be permanent peace in J&K and we will get an opportunity to lift AFSPA.”

