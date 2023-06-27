India, Pakistan summon each other’s diplomats

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India on Monday summoned a senior Pakistani diplomat and lodged a strong protest against the recent attacks on the Sikh community in the neighbouring nation.

This comes less than two days after Pakistan had summoned an Indian diplomat to register its protest over what they alleged was a ceasefire violation along the Line of Control, that led to the killing of two civilians and caused great injury to the other.

Four incidents have been reported between April and June this year and we in India have taken serious note of these incidents, sources informed.

India has demanded that Pakistani authorities investigate these violent attacks on the Sikh community with sincerity and also share the investigation reports. It has also been conveyed that Pakistan should ensure the safety and security of its minorities, who live in constant fear of religious persecution.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Pakistan had summoned India's Charge d'Affaires in Islamabad to register its protest over what they alleged was a ceasefire violation by the Indian forces along the Line of Control.

Pakistan has alleged that the ceasefire violation led to the killing of two civilians and caused great injury to another one. "Condemning the deplorable targeting of innocent civilians by the Indian forces, it was underscored that such senseless acts are in clear violation of the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, reaffirmed in February 2021," according to a statement made by Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Indian Army dismissed these allegations and further countered that three armed Pakistani intruders were shot by security forces when they attempted to sneak into the Indian side from across the LoC in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.

"In a counter-infiltration operation by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police, one soldier suffered gunshot wounds and was evacuated, while three infiltrators seen running towards LoC were seen falling," according to White Knight Corps of the Indian Army.

