Manipur violence: Opposition's demand to sack CM Biren Singh gets louder

Preetha Nair and Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI/GUWAHATI: The demand to hold Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh accountable for the unabated ethnic violence in the state grew louder on Monday with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge saying the first thing Prime Minister Narendra Modi should do to address the volatile situation is to sack Singh.

Parallelly, in Guwahati, the Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF) rejected the possibility of any dialogue with the chief minister, a day after Union home minister Amit Shah advised Singh to actively engage with all stakeholders to restore peace soon.

“The CM’s intention of reaching out to stakeholders following a meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah comes too late… We have reached a point where the Kuki-Zo community can no longer live together with the Meiteis,” the ITLF said.

Kharge kept up the pressure on the PM to break his silence on Manipur, saying, “Every Indian is waiting for him to speak.”

