Nitish’s cabinet expansion: Congress demands two more ministerial berths

Ramashankar By

Express News Service

PATNA: Amid speculations over the expansion of the Nitish cabinet in Bihar, Congress MLC Sameer Kumar Singh on Monday created a flutter in political circles by asserting that his party was entitled to three more ministerial berths.

Singh’s remark has come two days after former Congress president Rahul Gandhi raised the issue of the induction of Congress legislators in the state cabinet with chief minister Nitish Kumar during his visit to the state capital on Friday. Rahul was in Patna to attend the meeting of Opposition leaders on June 23 in which top leaders of 15 non-BJP parties took place to strategise plans against BJP ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

When Rahul inquired from Nitish about the cabinet expansion, CM asked how many Congress legislators had to be made ministers in cabinet expansion. On it, the state Congress president Akhilesh Prasad Singh said that two more legislators had to be elevated to the posts of ministers. Singh said, “Although Congress has the natural claim over three more ministerial berths in the cabinet, as of now discussions are only on two seats.”

