‘No work, no pay’ rule to kick in, Manipur govt warns its employees

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The Manipur government will implement the ‘no work, no pay’ rule for its employees not reporting for duty even as it started providing one-time assistance of Rs 1,000 to the inmates of relief camps. “…all employees drawing their salaries from General Administration Department (GAD), Manipur Secretariat are informed that ‘No Work, No Pay’ may be invoked to all those who do not attend their official duty without authorised leave,” a circular issued by GAD Secretary Michael Achom said.

The state government asked all administrative secretaries to furnish details of employees, who have not been able to report for official duty due to the prevailing situation, by June 28 for taking action.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister N Biren Singh launched the programme of one-time financial assistance. He distributed the money for clothing and personal belongings to those taking shelter at a relief camp in the Imphal East district.

The Manipur police said the situation was improving in most places with no untoward incident reported in the last 24 hours. Police and central forces are relentlessly conducting patrolling, flag marches and cordon and search operations in vulnerable areas.

The army said “women activists” were deliberately blocking routes and interfering in the operations of security forces. “Such unwarranted interference is detrimental to the timely response by security forces during critical situations to save lives and property. Indian Army appeals to all sections of the population to support our endeavours in restoring peace,” it said.

A defence ministry statement said a combined team of Assam Rifles and Nagaland police recovered two pistols along with four magazines, ammunition, explosives and other war-like stores from a Manipur-bound passenger vehicle in Nagaland capital Kohima on Monday.

Virtual partition

Manipur has been virtually partitioned with Kuki employees going back to the hills from the Meitei-majority Imphal valley, and Meitei employees returning to Imphal valley from the Kuki-majority hills.

More than 100 people have lost their lives in the ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki communities in the northeastern state so far.

Clashes first broke out on May 3 after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals -- Nagas and Kukis -- constitute another 40 per cent of the population and reside in the hill districts.

(With additional inputs from PTI)

