SGPC rejects AAP-led Punjab govt’s decision on telecast of free gurbani

A resolution passed by the SGPC gave the warning that a front will be started against the “anti-Sikh decision of the Punjab government”.

Published: 27th June 2023 07:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2023 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

Golden_ temple

Image of the Golden Temple, used representative purposes only. (Photo | PTI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH:  The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Monday rejected the Sikh Gurdwaras (Amendment) Bill, 2023 passed by the Punjab assembly terming it as “unconstitutional” and called for its strong opposition at all levels.

A resolution passed by the SGPC gave the warning that a front will be started against the “anti-Sikh decision of the Punjab government.” Presenting the resolution, SGPC President Harjinder Singh Dhami said the amendment to the Sikh Gurdwaras Act, 1925 is possible only with the recommendations of the SGPC.

Referring to a pact between Akali leaders and former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru in 1959 and Section 72 of the Punjab Reorganisation Act, 1966, he said for amendments to the Sikh Gurdwaras Act, the approval of two-thirds of the members of SGPC’s General House is needed.

Dhami attacked Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and accused him of interfering in SGPC matters and trying to implement the anti-Sikh thinking of AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal with the motive of “capturing” the SGPC. 

He said: “The chief minister speaks what he is asked to say by (AAP national convener Kejriwal). It is not happening like this. It is the conspiracy.” The bill was aimed at ensuring a free telecast of Gurbani from the Golden Temple.  The SGPC has been opposing the bill claiming the Sikh Gurdwaras Act, 1925 can only be amended by Parliament. 

Calling SGPC President as Shiromani Akali Dal chief spokesperson, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann questioned the presence of Dhami at SAD’s meeting. AAP Punjab chief spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang termed the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee’s rejection to broadcast free Gurbani as unfortunate. He also questioned SGPC President Dhami.

