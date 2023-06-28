Home Nation

Agra boy walks 3 km to complain against drunk father beating mother 

Image for representation (Simlyn J/Feminism In India)

By PTI

AGRA: A 12-year-old boy walked 3 km barefoot to reach a police station in Agra rural to save his mother from his drunk father who was allegedly beating her, police here said on Wednesday.

According to police, the boy headed for the Basoni Police Station after he saw his father, a 40-year-old Hariom, beating his mother with an iron pipe and belt.

The incident happened Tuesday in Bah block's Jebra village.

"The boy came to the police station Tuesday morning when I was sitting outside my office. He rushed towards me and complained that his father, Hariom, was beating his wife with a belt and iron pipe," Basoni Police Station In-Charge Veerendra Kumar told PTI.

"The 12-year-old boy also complained that his father was an alcohol addict and regularly beat his wife," he added.

Hariom works as a labourer in a private factory in Bah in Agra rural, Kumar said.

The SHO said he rushed a police team to the boy's house which initially arrested Hariom, but later let him off as his wife did not want to press charges and Hariom vowed never to lay his hand on her again.

The teen's courage was lauded by police and villagers alike and also by his own grandfather, a 70-year-old Deshraj.

"I was surprised and felt good seeing the courage of the young boy. Children his age are rarely seen rushing to the police station and complaining about such incidents. He came alone and informed us about the whole incident," said Kumar.

