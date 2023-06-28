Home Nation

Bhopal Diary: BJP MLAs engaged in war of words

Political watchers say in the Satna district of Vindhya region, both Tripathi and Singh are targeting each other deliberately, to polarise their Brahmin and OBC Kurmi caste votes.

Published: 28th June 2023

By Anuraag Singh
Express News Service

BJP MLAs engaged in war of words
Disgruntled BJP MLA from Maihar seat Narayan Tripathi and the party’s fourth-time MP from Satna LS seat Ganesh Singh are currently engaged in Rakshas Vs Barking politics. While Tripathi (who has formed a new party for the cause of a separate Vindhya state) recently dubbed Singh a Rakshas (demon) for attempting to obstruct the unveiling of a trauma centre in Maihar town, Singh retaliated by saying that some people are habitual of barking. Political watchers say in the Satna district of Vindhya region, both Tripathi and Singh are targeting each other deliberately, to polarise their Brahmin and OBC Kurmi caste votes.

No relief to Digvijaya in defamation case
Former CM and Congress MP Digvijaya Singh has failed to get relief from MP High Court  in a defamation complaint filed against him in a Gwalior JMFC Court, over his 2019 remarks calling “RSS and BJP workers as detectives of Pakistan and those arrested for working for ISI being mostly non-Muslims.” While finding no illegality in having been committed by the Gwalior JMFC Court in taking cognizance of the defamation complaint filed by advocate and RSS worker Avdhesh Singh, the HC dismissed the ex-CM’s petition.

Ex-BJP MLA casts aspersions on Scindia 
Causing embarrassment to the BJP, one of its former legislators, Arun Bhimawad recently dubbed Jyotiraditya Scindia a “naamard” (impotent) while he was in the Congress. While recounting how the 15-months-old Kamal Nath government fell in 2020, the BJP leader said, “God gave sadbuddhi (common sense) to the then naamard Congress leader Scindia, who quit Congress and joined the BJP.” In his speech at the gathering of BJP workers in Shajapur district, he held Singh responsible for the fall of the Kamal Nath government. Bhimawad, had in 2013, done the giant-killing act, by defeating the former minister from Shajapur assembly seat.

