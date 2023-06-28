Home Nation

BJP to move 'no-trust' motion against Baghel government in poll-bound Chhattisgarh

The BJP vies to highlight the issue of corruption against the Bhupesh Baghel-led government – within mining and excise, as well as the public service commission and public distribution system. 

Published: 28th June 2023 08:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2023 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

Bhupesh Baghel

FILE - Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. (Photo | PTI)

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: The opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Chhattisgarh looks all set to bring a no-confidence motion against the Congress government in the upcoming monsoon session of the House.

The BJP vies to highlight the issue of corruption against the Bhupesh Baghel-led government – within mining and excise, as well as the public service commission and public distribution system. 

The state BJP Legislature party meeting chaired by the leader of the opposition Narayan Chandel took the decision on Tuesday.

The monsoon session of the Chhattisgarh Assembly, to commence from July 18 to 21, is likely to be stormy. It’s the last session ahead of the Assembly polls, which are due in November-December. The BJP leaders, citing the duration of the session of four days as too short, demanded that it should be increased at least to 10 sittings.

“We will bring a no-confidence motion against the Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress government. Through the no-confidence motion, we will highlight the burning issues of the state. Besides, the corruption prevalent in coal, liquor, public service commission and public distribution system will be exposed. 

The people of the state have become frustrated and hopeless in the present regime,” the BJP state chief said. The Congress MLA Vikas Upadhyay retorted that the BJP as an opposition did not engage in any constructive role or discussions so far in the Assembly. 

“With only 14 MLAs, they are now desperate to project themselves to cover up their own failures with their plan on a no-confidence motion in the last session of the House,” the Congress leader said. The Congress has 71 legislators.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
congressBJPBhupesh BaghelChhattisgarh electionsChhattisgarh Politics
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp