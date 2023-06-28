BJP to move 'no-trust' motion against Baghel government in poll-bound Chhattisgarh

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: The opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Chhattisgarh looks all set to bring a no-confidence motion against the Congress government in the upcoming monsoon session of the House.

The BJP vies to highlight the issue of corruption against the Bhupesh Baghel-led government – within mining and excise, as well as the public service commission and public distribution system.

The state BJP Legislature party meeting chaired by the leader of the opposition Narayan Chandel took the decision on Tuesday.

The monsoon session of the Chhattisgarh Assembly, to commence from July 18 to 21, is likely to be stormy. It’s the last session ahead of the Assembly polls, which are due in November-December. The BJP leaders, citing the duration of the session of four days as too short, demanded that it should be increased at least to 10 sittings.

“We will bring a no-confidence motion against the Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress government. Through the no-confidence motion, we will highlight the burning issues of the state. Besides, the corruption prevalent in coal, liquor, public service commission and public distribution system will be exposed.

The people of the state have become frustrated and hopeless in the present regime,” the BJP state chief said. The Congress MLA Vikas Upadhyay retorted that the BJP as an opposition did not engage in any constructive role or discussions so far in the Assembly.

“With only 14 MLAs, they are now desperate to project themselves to cover up their own failures with their plan on a no-confidence motion in the last session of the House,” the Congress leader said. The Congress has 71 legislators.

