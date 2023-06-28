Home Nation

Congress leaders discuss party's strategy for Chhattisgarh assembly polls

Chairing the meeting, Kharge said party members will work together to keep bringing change in the lives of the people of Chhattisgarh.

Published: 28th June 2023 01:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2023 01:26 PM   |  A+A-

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with AICC Chhattisgarh Incharge Kumari Selja and party leaders Rahul Gandhi and KC Venugopal during a meeting in New Delhi, June 28, 2023. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Top leaders of the Congress on Wednesday discussed the party's strategy and poll preparedness in Chhattisgarh where assembly elections are due later this year.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chief Rahul Gandhi, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, besides the party's in-charge for the state Kumari Selja and general secretary, organisation, K C Venugopal were among the leaders who attended the meeting at the party headquarters here.

Chairing the meeting, Kharge said party members will work together to keep bringing change in the lives of the people of Chhattisgarh.

"'Garhbo Nava Chhattisgarh' is not just a slogan for us, it is a goal for the state's progress and social justice. The people of Chhattisgarh and their unwavering faith in the Congress party will continue to propel the continuous stream of development," the party chief said in a tweet in Hindi.

"We will work together and keep bringing change in the lives of the people of Chhattisgarh," he added.

During the meeting, deliberations were held on the Congress' strategy going forward.

The party's Chhattisgarh unit chief Mohan Markam and ministers, including T S Singh Deo, were also present at the meeting.

Baghel later said on Twitter that the party was ready for assembly polls and the meeting discussed the changes in the lives of people following the 'Nava Chhattisgarh' model initiated by the Congress government in the state.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chhattisgarh elections congress Bhupesh Baghel TS Singh Deo Mallikarjun Kharge Rahul Gandhi Kumari Selja
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp