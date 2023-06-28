Congress leaders discuss party's strategy for Chhattisgarh assembly polls

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Top leaders of the Congress on Wednesday discussed the party's strategy and poll preparedness in Chhattisgarh where assembly elections are due later this year.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chief Rahul Gandhi, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, besides the party's in-charge for the state Kumari Selja and general secretary, organisation, K C Venugopal were among the leaders who attended the meeting at the party headquarters here.

Chairing the meeting, Kharge said party members will work together to keep bringing change in the lives of the people of Chhattisgarh.

"'Garhbo Nava Chhattisgarh' is not just a slogan for us, it is a goal for the state's progress and social justice. The people of Chhattisgarh and their unwavering faith in the Congress party will continue to propel the continuous stream of development," the party chief said in a tweet in Hindi.

"We will work together and keep bringing change in the lives of the people of Chhattisgarh," he added.

'गढ़बो नवा छत्तीसगढ़'



ये हमारे लिए केवल कोई नारा नहीं है, छत्तीसगढ़ की उन्नति व सामाजिक न्याय के लिए एक ध्येय है।



छत्तीसगढ़ की जनता और कांग्रेस पार्टी में उनका अटूट विश्वास, विकास की अविरल धारा को आगे बढ़ाता रहेगा।



हम मिलकर काम करेंगे और छत्तीसगढ़ के लोगों के जीवन में… pic.twitter.com/9zifeUekMm

— Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) June 28, 2023

During the meeting, deliberations were held on the Congress' strategy going forward.

The party's Chhattisgarh unit chief Mohan Markam and ministers, including T S Singh Deo, were also present at the meeting.

Baghel later said on Twitter that the party was ready for assembly polls and the meeting discussed the changes in the lives of people following the 'Nava Chhattisgarh' model initiated by the Congress government in the state.

— Bhupesh Baghel (@bhupeshbaghel) June 28, 2023

