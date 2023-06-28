Himachal Pradesh rains: Landslides, flash floods and cloudbursts claim 19 lives

By ANI

SHIMLA (Himachal Pradesh): The Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority said that 19 people have lost their lives so far owing to landslides, flash floods and cloudbursts in the last five days.

As per data available with the state disaster management authority ever since the onset of monsoon, the state has reported losses amounting to Rs 219.29 crore.

Apart from the 19 people reported dead, three have been reported missing, 34 have been injured and a total of 352 animals died in nine incidents of landslides, six incidents of flash floods and one incident of cloudburst reported between June 24 to June 28 in Himachal Pradesh, data revealed from the state disaster management authority suggested.

The state disaster management authority also added that so far five houses have been damaged, and 36 houses partially damaged. In addition to that one shop and 20 cowsheds were also washed away by floods during the past five days, it stated.

Heavy rainfall has thrown normal life out of gear in the hill town of Shimla. Local residents have been left disappointed owing to landslides and frequent water logging in the streets of the city.

A local resident named Kamlesh Mehta said, "The monsoon rains have just started. It has been raining for five days now. We have to face the problems." Speaking about his problems, he said, "You can see the waterlogging. Drains are blocked here just near the heart of the city. You can imagine what is the state in other parts of the city."

Blaming the authorities for the poor civic situation in the city, he said, "The newly elected civic body mayor and deputy Mayor are responsible for this. They should make arrangements for the city before the situation gets difficult in days to come as a warning has been issued for more rain. It is going to be more difficult for us in the near future."

Rajinder Singh Thapa, another local resident said, "It is a very bad situation in the city. The water is blocked in different locations in the city. The road near the dental college was sunk a while ago. Water is flowing through the road, it is becoming difficult for us to walk. The situation is very bad here."

As per India Meteorological Department (IMD), a yellow alert has been issued for Shimla for Wednesday and Thursday.

