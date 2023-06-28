Home Nation

IPS officer Ajay Bhatnagar appointed Special Director in CBI



Published: 28th June 2023 11:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2023 11:55 AM   |  A+A-

CBI Headquarters. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Senior IPS officer Ajay Bhatnagar has been appointed as Special Director in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), according to a Personnel Ministry order.

Bhatnagar, a 1989 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the Jharkhand cadre, is currently an Additional Director in the federal probe agency. He has been appointed to the post till the date of his superannuation on November 20, 2024, it said.

Anurag, Joint Director in the CBI, will now be the Additional Director in the agency. He has been appointed for a period till July 24, 2023, i.e. completion of his seven-year tenure, the order said.

Manoj Sashidhar, a 1994 batch IPS officer of the Gujarat cadre, has also been appointed to the post of Additional Director in the CBI for a period of three years. He is at present Joint Director of the probe agency.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved an extension in the deputation tenure of Sharad Agarwal, Joint Director, CBI for one year beyond May 31, 2023, i.e. from June 1, 2023 to May 31, 2024 (eight years in total) in relaxation of the IPS tenure policy, the order said.

