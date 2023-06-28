Home Nation

L-G calls for revival of shrine tourism to attract more visitors to Kashmir

The spiritual leaders, he said, enable the young generation to understand our common heritage and values to shape the destiny and future of a society.

Published: 28th June 2023 07:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2023 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

L-G Manoj Sinha being felicitated by chairperson of J&K Waqf Board Darakhshan Andrabi at Dargah Hazratbal Shrine in Srinagar on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR:  With tourism in Kashmir picking up, Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday called for a revival of shrine tourism stating that Valley shrines can attract a huge number of people from outside the state.

“Rishi, Sufi saints have strengthened unity in diversity and harmonious co-existence, which is the defining feature of our great nation and it inspires everyone to ensure peace, progress and prosperity for all,” Lt Governor said after paying obeisance at the revered Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar and conducting an on-site inspection of arrangements being put in place to facilitate devotees for Eid-ul-Adha festival.

The spiritual leaders, he said, enable the young generation to understand our common heritage and values to shape the destiny and future of society. “We welcome the suggestions from spiritual leaders and the common man to take J&K to new heights of development.”

The Lt Governor called for the revival of ‘shrine tourism’ in Kashmir saying Valley shrines have the potential to attract a large number of people from outside J&K. The way people from across India are coming for the Amarnath yatra, people can also come to see revered shrines like Hazratbal, Charar-e-Sharief and dozens of other shrines in the Valley, he said.

He called for forming a comprehensive strategy to explore all possibilities to increase tourist influx in Hazratbal, Charar-e-Sharief and other prominent religious places in J&K. “I am open to getting feedback from people, Waqaf Board and anyone else on this issue.” The revival can provide a big boost to tourism and ensure the footfall of tourists in the Valley around the year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jammu and KashmirManoj Sinha
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp