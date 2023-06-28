L-G calls for revival of shrine tourism to attract more visitors to Kashmir

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: With tourism in Kashmir picking up, Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday called for a revival of shrine tourism stating that Valley shrines can attract a huge number of people from outside the state.

“Rishi, Sufi saints have strengthened unity in diversity and harmonious co-existence, which is the defining feature of our great nation and it inspires everyone to ensure peace, progress and prosperity for all,” Lt Governor said after paying obeisance at the revered Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar and conducting an on-site inspection of arrangements being put in place to facilitate devotees for Eid-ul-Adha festival.

The spiritual leaders, he said, enable the young generation to understand our common heritage and values to shape the destiny and future of society. “We welcome the suggestions from spiritual leaders and the common man to take J&K to new heights of development.”

The Lt Governor called for the revival of ‘shrine tourism’ in Kashmir saying Valley shrines have the potential to attract a large number of people from outside J&K. The way people from across India are coming for the Amarnath yatra, people can also come to see revered shrines like Hazratbal, Charar-e-Sharief and dozens of other shrines in the Valley, he said.

He called for forming a comprehensive strategy to explore all possibilities to increase tourist influx in Hazratbal, Charar-e-Sharief and other prominent religious places in J&K. “I am open to getting feedback from people, Waqaf Board and anyone else on this issue.” The revival can provide a big boost to tourism and ensure the footfall of tourists in the Valley around the year.

