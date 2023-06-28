Home Nation

Monsoon session of Parliament likely in third week of July

The session is likely to be held in the new Parliament building which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 28.

Published: 28th June 2023 09:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2023 09:15 PM   |  A+A-

The new Parliament building illuminated with colourful lights, in New Delhi, Sunday, May 28, 2023. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The monsoon session of Parliament is likely to take place in the third week of July, sources said.

They said a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs was held earlier in the day. "The monsoon session is likely to take place in the third week of July," a source said.

The government is expected to have significant legislative agenda for the session. Opposition parties are also gearing up to take on the government on a host of issues. 

