Home Nation

Rajasthan: Five people burnt alive in Jaipur truck collision 

Twelve animals were also charred to death in the fire which burnt all three trucks, including the one carrying cattle, police said.

Published: 28th June 2023 10:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2023 10:10 PM   |  A+A-

Funeral, Graves, Graveyard, Death, Loved one

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Five people were burnt alive Wednesday when a truck rammed into two others parked on the roadside on the Jaipur-Ajmer road and caught fire.

Twelve animals were also charred to death in the fire which burnt all three trucks, including the one carrying cattle, police said.

The accident took place around 5.30 am at Dudu area in Jaipur Rural.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Jaipur Rural) Dinesh Sharma said the fire that broke out following the collision engulfed all three trucks.

Five people, including the driver of one of the trucks, were burnt alive in the fire, another police official said.

Circle officer of Dudu Zulfikar said three residents of Haryana -- Pawan (28), Sanju (18), Dharamveer (34) and two from Bihar's Chhapra -- Jan Vijay (35) and Bijli (26) -- were inside the truck.

"Two trucks were parked along the roadside. The truck carrying cattle from Haryana to Pune rammed into one of them. The accident occurred probably because of drowsy driving," the officer said.

He said traffic on the highway was not affected since the accident happened on the side of the highway.

One of the two trucks parked on the roadside contained bundles of yarn, while the second truck had plastic bags, the officer said.

He said that the fire broke out as the diesel tanks of the trucks got damaged in the collision and the flames spread due to the presence of goods like yarn and plastic bags.

A forensic team visited the site and has started an investigation, while a post-mortem has also been conducted, police said.

Jaipur Collector Prakash Rajpurohit and a senior police officer also visited the spot for inspection.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Five people burnt alive Jaipur accident Trucks
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp