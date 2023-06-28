Home Nation

Shekhawat’s canal project talk sparks row in poll-bound Rajasthan

The ruling Congress claims the minister’s remarks reflect how the BJP is playing politics over a canal project that was needed to meet the water needs of 13 districts of east Rajasthan.

Published: 28th June 2023 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2023 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

A file photo of Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, used for representative purposes only. (Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR:  Ahead of elections in Rajasthan, a statement by Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has ignited a major political row. A video of the Jal Shakti Minister has gone viral on social media, in which he purportedly says, “Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP) will be completed. I will provide Rs 46,000 crore if you establish Rajendra Rathore’s rule. It will be done immediately.”

Shekhawat made these remarks during a visit to Sawai Madhopur on Sunday along with Rajendra Rathore, the Leader of the Opposition in Rajasthan. 

The ruling Congress claims the minister’s remarks reflect how the BJP is playing politics over a canal project that was needed to meet the water needs of 13 districts of east Rajasthan. Besides Rathore, Tonk-Sawai Madhopur MP Sukhbir Singh Jaunpuria and many other BJP leaders can be seen with Shekhawat in this video. The Rajasthan Congress has launched an attack on this statement and targeted the BJP and Shekhawat by sharing the video of the Union Minister on its official Twitter handle. 

The Congress wrote, “This is proof of BJP’s poor attitude towards the people of Rajasthan. Witness this ‘inferior and flippant’ behaviour of Shekhawat, who halted the ERCP project and deceived the public. Those greedy for power are saying something like this.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gajendra Singh Shekhawat Rajasthan ElectionsEastern Rajasthan Canal ProjectERCP
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp