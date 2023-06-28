Shekhawat’s canal project talk sparks row in poll-bound Rajasthan

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: Ahead of elections in Rajasthan, a statement by Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has ignited a major political row. A video of the Jal Shakti Minister has gone viral on social media, in which he purportedly says, “Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP) will be completed. I will provide Rs 46,000 crore if you establish Rajendra Rathore’s rule. It will be done immediately.”

Shekhawat made these remarks during a visit to Sawai Madhopur on Sunday along with Rajendra Rathore, the Leader of the Opposition in Rajasthan.

The ruling Congress claims the minister’s remarks reflect how the BJP is playing politics over a canal project that was needed to meet the water needs of 13 districts of east Rajasthan. Besides Rathore, Tonk-Sawai Madhopur MP Sukhbir Singh Jaunpuria and many other BJP leaders can be seen with Shekhawat in this video. The Rajasthan Congress has launched an attack on this statement and targeted the BJP and Shekhawat by sharing the video of the Union Minister on its official Twitter handle.

The Congress wrote, “This is proof of BJP’s poor attitude towards the people of Rajasthan. Witness this ‘inferior and flippant’ behaviour of Shekhawat, who halted the ERCP project and deceived the public. Those greedy for power are saying something like this.”

