UP govt issues directives to check sale of meat in open on Kanwar Yatra routes

Yogi Adityanath said, "Respecting the belief of devotees, meat should not be allowed to be sold in the open on the Kanwar route. The route should remain clean and sanitised.

Lucknow: In the wake of the upcoming holy month of Shrawan and the commencement of Kanwar Yatra, the UP government has issued directives to authorities concerned to check the sale of meat in the open all along the route fixed for the yatra of Shiv devotees carrying Kanwars from July 4.

CM Yogi Adityanath chaired a meeting with senior officials, including police commissioners, divisional commissioners, DMs and SPs ahead of the upcoming season.

He said that this year due to “Adhimas” (additional and prolonged month), Shrawan is of two months duration. The festivals of Shravani Shivratri, Nagpanchami and Rakshabandhan will be celebrated during this period.

“While the traditional Kanwar Yatra will commence from July 4, Bakri Eid will be celebrated on June 29. This time is sensitive from the point of view of law and order. So, we have to be constantly alert and careful,” the CM said.

“Respecting the belief of devotees, meat should not be allowed to be sold in the open on the Kanwar route. The route should remain clean and sanitised. There should be provision for streetlights. Since the weather is hot, arrangements of drinking water for the devotees should also be made,” directed the CM.

According to an official statement, Adityanath asked the officials to install CCTV cameras on the yatra route and also deploy divers. The places for setting up of Kanwar camps should be marked in advance so that traffic is not obstructed. He cautioned the authorities to allow the sound of DJs within the prescribed limits during the procession.

“Ensure that everyone follows the rules and regulations,” he said adding that there should be no display of weapons in religious processions.

“Some mischievous elements may try to unnecessarily provoke members of other communities, keep a close eye on such moves. Additional police force should be deployed in sensitive areas with intensified foot patrolling every evening. PRV 112 should remain active, and anarchic elements should be strongly dealt with,” said CM Yogi.

The CM also appreciated the way traffic was regulated during Ramzan processions. “This time, on the occasion of Bakri Eid and Muharram, we will have to implement the same system,” he said directing the local administrations to strike a dialogue with the respective religious leaders/intellectuals.

He added that the place for the sacrifice on Bakri Eid should be marked in advance. “Sacrifice should not be done anywhere other than the previously marked place. In any case, make sure that no prohibited animal is sacrificed anywhere. There should be an action plan for the systematic disposal of waste after sacrifice in every district,” he said.

Last year during Shravan, about one crore devotees of Lord Shiva offered worship at Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi, and nearly six lakh people visited the temple every Monday during the holy month.

The CM also directed the officials on the issue of religious conversion of children through gaming/chatting apps.

“Incidents of illegal religious conversions have come to light in many parts of the country in recent times. We are familiar with the incident of conversion of teenage children through online gaming/chatting apps in Ghaziabad. It is very necessary to control such anti-social and anti-national incidents in time,” Adityanath said.

He further stated that the action of illegal religious conversion is being done by an international syndicate.

