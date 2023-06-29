Home Nation

AIUDF MLA arrested for assaulting BJP worker in Assam

Ataur Rahman Laskar, a member of the BJP's minority cell, lodged a complaint, alleging that the Algapur MLA and three others had assaulted him in Panchgram.

By PTI

HAILAKANDI: AIUDF MLA Nijam Uddin Choudhury has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a BJP worker and others and preventing police personnel from performing their duties in an outpost in Assam's Hailakandi district, a senior officer said on Thursday.

Ataur Rahman Laskar, a member of the BJP's minority cell, lodged a complaint, alleging that the Algapur MLA and three others had assaulted him near Dholeswari point in Panchgram on Wednesday, following which he rushed to the Katakhal outpost, Hailakandi Superintendent of Police Leena Doley told reporters.

The legislator and his supporters allegedly chased Laskar to the police outpost, vandalised his vehicle and prevented the police personnel from doing their duties, she said.

Laskar received injuries and also alleged that his gold chain and cash amounting to Rs 10,000 was snatched by Choudhury's accomplices, the SP said.

The police registered an FIR and arrested Choudhury under various sections of the Indian Penal Code for allegedly "assaulting" the person and others and "wrongfully restraining" police personnel from performing their duties.

Choudhury, however, denied the charges, stating that he was not involved in the incident and was being framed for political reasons.

He was taken to the Silchar Medical College and Hospital on Wednesday night for a medical check-up. The police have launched a search operation to nab others accused in the case, Doley said.

