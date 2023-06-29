Centre pushes for precast material in highway projects

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Amidst deliberations over mandatory usage of precast concrete elements in national highway projects, the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has started pushing developers to employ construction components produced in controlled factory environments.

The ministry, through an office memorandum, recently made attempts to persuade construction companies involved in the development of the national highways in this regard, saying that it will help all stakeholders in the long run.

The ministry, on April 1 this year, decided to mandatorily use 25 per cent factory-manufactured concrete elements, out of the total volume, other than the foundation work in projects initiated within a 100 km radius of the precast concrete factory. The aim was a reduction of pollution at construction sites, rapid progress and improved aesthetics.

Speaking at the National Conference for Civil Engineers and Professionals from Allied Industries in August, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari reiterated that the government wanted to make precast mandatory at least in Road under Bridges and Road over Bridges.

Along with the memo issued on Thursday, the ministry has also circulated among the agencies carrying out highway development a two-page note on the benefits of industrialised precast concrete elements.

“Precast concrete has the benefits of all-weather and fast construction, reliable quality and enhanced performance durability, aesthetics due to uniformity in appearance, minimum construction time, reduced carbon emission, and reduced noise and air pollution due to reduced construction activities at the site. To add to that, it will also play an integral role in accelerating the growth of the MSME (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises) sector,” read the memorandum sent to all senior officials of the ministry, National Highways Authority of India, National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited and the National Highway Builders Federation.

The ministry also wants construction companies to develop their own benchmark for the “wider adoption” of precast concrete. “Mandatory use of industrialised precast elements in National Highway (NH) projects is under consideration of the government. The construction firms working on NH projects are however encouraged to use industrialised precast concrete elements in their projects, considering the benefits.

This will in the long run be beneficial to all stakeholders,” stated the note. At present, precast concrete elements are being used in the construction of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. Last month, the ministry sought feedback from stakeholders on the proposed amendments for the implementation of the policy.

Ready-to-use concrete has multiple benefits

Precast concrete has the benefits of all-weather and fast construction, reliable quality and enhanced performance durability, aesthetics due to uniformity in appearance, minimum construction time, reduced carbon emission, and reduced noise and air pollution due to reduced construction activities at the site. To add to that, it will also play an integral role in accelerating the growth of MSMEs, the Ministry of Road Transport said in a note.

NEW DELHI: Amidst deliberations over mandatory usage of precast concrete elements in national highway projects, the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has started pushing developers to employ construction components produced in controlled factory environments. The ministry, through an office memorandum, recently made attempts to persuade construction companies involved in the development of the national highways in this regard, saying that it will help all stakeholders in the long run. The ministry, on April 1 this year, decided to mandatorily use 25 per cent factory-manufactured concrete elements, out of the total volume, other than the foundation work in projects initiated within a 100 km radius of the precast concrete factory. The aim was a reduction of pollution at construction sites, rapid progress and improved aesthetics. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Speaking at the National Conference for Civil Engineers and Professionals from Allied Industries in August, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari reiterated that the government wanted to make precast mandatory at least in Road under Bridges and Road over Bridges. Along with the memo issued on Thursday, the ministry has also circulated among the agencies carrying out highway development a two-page note on the benefits of industrialised precast concrete elements. “Precast concrete has the benefits of all-weather and fast construction, reliable quality and enhanced performance durability, aesthetics due to uniformity in appearance, minimum construction time, reduced carbon emission, and reduced noise and air pollution due to reduced construction activities at the site. To add to that, it will also play an integral role in accelerating the growth of the MSME (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises) sector,” read the memorandum sent to all senior officials of the ministry, National Highways Authority of India, National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited and the National Highway Builders Federation. The ministry also wants construction companies to develop their own benchmark for the “wider adoption” of precast concrete. “Mandatory use of industrialised precast elements in National Highway (NH) projects is under consideration of the government. The construction firms working on NH projects are however encouraged to use industrialised precast concrete elements in their projects, considering the benefits. This will in the long run be beneficial to all stakeholders,” stated the note. At present, precast concrete elements are being used in the construction of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. Last month, the ministry sought feedback from stakeholders on the proposed amendments for the implementation of the policy. Ready-to-use concrete has multiple benefits Precast concrete has the benefits of all-weather and fast construction, reliable quality and enhanced performance durability, aesthetics due to uniformity in appearance, minimum construction time, reduced carbon emission, and reduced noise and air pollution due to reduced construction activities at the site. To add to that, it will also play an integral role in accelerating the growth of MSMEs, the Ministry of Road Transport said in a note.