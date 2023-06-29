Home Nation

Eight buses gutted at Birsa Munda Bus Stand in Ranchi, no casualty

The CCTV footage is being examined to find out the reason, he said. The president of Ranchi Bus Owners Association Krishna Mohan Singh said the two incidents were due to a criminal conspiracy.

Published: 29th June 2023 07:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2023 07:39 PM   |  A+A-

Birsa Munda Bus Stand, Fire

Fire broke out at Birsa Munda Bus Stand in Ranchi (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

RANCHI: At least eight buses parked at a stand here were gutted in two separate incidents but there was no casualty, a police official said.

The fire broke out at the inter-state bus terminus at Khadgarha in the Lower Bazar police station area. There was no casualty as there was no one present in any of the eight buses when the fire broke out, he said.

The first fire incident occurred around 1 pm when four buses were gutted and one was partially damaged.

About a later, a fire broke out in four more buses, parked about 100 meters away from the place of the earlier incident, Khadgarha police outpost in-charge Akash Bhardwaj said.

"Four fire tenders were put into service to douse the fire, which is now completely under control now," he said.

Bhardwaj said, "The exact cause of the fire is yet to be known but there might be a conspiracy to create a disturbance. However, we can reach a conclusion only after investigation," he said.

The CCTV footage is being examined to find out the reason, he said. The president of Ranchi Bus Owners Association Krishna Mohan Singh said the two incidents were due to a criminal conspiracy.

"It is a criminal conspiracy. Two back to back two fire incidents, which gutted eight buses and damaged one, are not possible without a conspiracy," he said.

Singh alleged that there is no facility to fight any fire or any security at the Khadgarha bus stand though more than 350 buses ply to different destinations from there.

"We are scared that more such incidents might take place at night. Ranchi administration should take the incident seriously and provide security to buses," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Birsa Munda Bus Stand buses gutted Fire broke at Birsa Munda Bus Stand Busees on fire Jharkhand news
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp