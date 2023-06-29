Home Nation

Ensure no illegal slaughter of animals in south Mumbai housing society on Bakrid: Bombay HC

The bench was hearing a petition filed by one Haresh Jain, a resident of south Mumbai seeking a complete ban on the slaughtering of animals there.

Published: 29th June 2023

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court has directed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to ensure no illegal slaughtering of animals is carried out during the Bakrid festival at a residential colony in south Mumbai.

Bakrid or Eid-al-Adha is celebrated on Thursday.

In a special urgent hearing held on Wednesday after the regular court hours, a division bench of Justices G S Kulkarni and Jitendra Jain said slaughtering can be permitted at the Nathani Heights society only if a licence is granted by the civic body.

"In the event, the Municipal Corporation has not issued a licence to undertake slaughtering of animals at the said place, the officers of the Municipal Corporation with the aid of the police personnel shall take appropriate action in accordance with the law to prevent slaughtering of animals proposed for tomorrow (June 29)," the court said.

The bench was hearing a petition filed by one Haresh Jain, a resident of the society, seeking a complete ban on the slaughtering of animals there.

Advocate Joel Carlos, appearing for the BMC, said a complete ban cannot be issued. Carlos said the civic body's officers would inspect the society premises and if there is any violation, then appropriate action would be taken.

The bench in its order said in the event an action is required to be taken, then the police station concerned shall provide appropriate police assistance to the municipal corporation officers.

