For fourth year in a row, no Eid prayer at Eidgah in Srinagar

The authorities have decided against allowing Eid congregational prayers at the Eidgah ground in Srinagar.

Published: 29th June 2023 08:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2023 09:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR:  The authorities have decided against allowing Eid congregational prayers at the Eidgah ground in Srinagar. According to Anjuman-e-Auqaf, the management committee of Kashmir’s grand mosque Jamia Masjid, authorities have conveyed to the management that Eid-ul-Adha prayers will not be allowed at the central Eidgah Srinagar on Eid on June 29.

“The district administration officials today morning conveyed this decision to Anjuman Auqaf officials,” a spokesman of Anjuman Auqaf said. The Anjuman Auqaf had announced that Eid prayers will be held at Eidgah in Srinagar at 9 am.

The Anjuman criticized the barring of Eid prayers at Eidgah ground by the authorities. “It is extremely unfortunate and condemnable. It will hurt the sentiments of lakhs of Muslims of the valley and outside and presents a poor reflection on the state of affairs in J&K,” the Anjuman spokesman said.

The Eid prayers have not been held at the Eidgah, which is a sensitive downtown locality, since the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A by the centre on August 5, 2019. Spread over 600 kanals of land in the Eidgah locality of Srinagar, the ground hosts 15th century Aali Masjid, the second largest mosque in Kashmir after Jamia Masjid.

The head cleric of Jama Masjid and senior Hurriyat leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has been under house detention since August 5, 2019, when the centre had scrapped Articles 370 and 35A. Mirwaiz used to give the Eid sermon at the Eidgah before Eid prayers.

