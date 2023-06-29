Four members of Kashi royal family booked on charges of theft in Ramnagar fort

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Four members of the Kashi royal family have been booked over the alleged theft of some items from Ramnagar Fort.

The FIR was registered at Ramnagar police station on June 25 on a complaint filed by security personnel Rajesh Kumar Sharma deployed at the fort.

According to the complainant, four members of the royal family of Kashi Narsh Dr Vibhuti Narayan Singh made way with a bed, some furniture and some important documents from the fort.

The four named as accused in the FIR are Rajkumari Vishnu Priya and Rajkumari Krishna Priya – both sisters of Maharaj Anant Narayan Singh, who is the son of erstwhile king of Kashi Vibhuti Narayan Singh and currently in charge of the fort.

The security guard, in his complaint, also submitted to the police that on the morning of June 25, between 9 am and 10 am, he was told by a worker Kaushalendra Sharma at the fort that the lock of a room belonging to Nanat Narayan Singh on Deodhi Kot side was broken.

“Important documents, furniture, and bed were reported missing. When I inquired into the matter, I found that Rajkumari Vishnu Priya, Rajkumari Krishna Priya, Varad Narayan Singh and Ballabh Narayan Singh and their employees, who reside in the fort, stole the items after breaking open the lock of the door.”

Consequently, on the basis of the complaint, police lodged an FIR under Sections 380 (theft in dwelling house), 454 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking in order to commit an offence punishable with imprisonment) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

As per the local sources, the theft case found its genesis in a property dispute among the royal family members including the three princesses Vishnu Priya, Hari Priya and Krishna Priya and Kunwar Anant Narayan Singh.

The sources claimed that when the police reached the fort on Tuesday for investigation, Kunwar Anant Narayan Singh said that the sisters were staying in the fort.

Kashi Naresh Dr Vibhuti Narayan Singh had given immovable property to all three sisters at the time of their marriage. After the death of Kashi Naresh, the sisters started litigation over the property in 2005. As per the police sources, during the investigation, the youngest princess Krishna Priya told the police authorities that some employees of the fort were conspiring against them to create a split among the siblings.

“How can we steal something from our own house?” wondered Krishna Priya.

Ramnagar Fort is a historical monument and the members of the former royal family still reside there. Tourists come in large numbers to see the fort. For the past several years, there has been a dispute between the three princesses and Kunwar Anant Narayan Singh over the property inside and outside the fort.

